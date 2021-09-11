It was clear LSU would play without some starters when coach Ed Orgeron announced a few predetermined absences at the beginning of the week.
But the sheer number of unavailable players wasn't known until just prior to Saturday night's game with McNeese State in Tiger Stadium.
LSU had at least 22 players without pads on against McNeese, including multiple starters along the offensive line, a star defensive end and two safeties.
Not available for the defense were CB Dwight McGlothern, S Todd Harris Jr., S Jay Ward, DE Ali Gaye, DT Glen Logan, LB Jared Small, LB Josh White, DE Saivion Jones, DE Soni Fonua, DB Matthew Langlois and DB Sage Ryan.
Offensive players not dressed out were RB John Emery Jr., OL Austin Deculus, OL Cam Wire, WR Chris Hilton Jr., RB Tre Bradford, WR Jontre Kirklin, WR Malik Nabers, QB Myles Brennan, Ol Josh Billedeaux, OL Thomas Perry and WR LJ Gilyot.
Orgeron had said last week that LSU would play without Wire, Deculus, Fonua, Kirklin, Gaye, Bradford, Ward and also listed Emery as not likely to play.
Ward, Deculus and Wire appeared to suffer injuries last weekend against UCLA. Emery, Fonua and Kirklin were also held out of the opener with academic issues, according to a source.
Bradford hasn't received clearance after transferring back from Oklahoma.
Lineup changes
Without Wire and Deculus, who started at left and right tackle, respectively, against UCLA, LSU had to shuffle its offensive line.
Redshirt freshman Xavier Hill made his first career start at left tackle in Wire's place, and sophomore Charles Turner started at right tackle for Deculus.
Sophomore Marlon Martinez opened the game at right guard for Chasen Hines, who dressed out but didn't play after being injured against UCLA.
Harris may have started for Ward, but with him out as well, graduate student Cameron Lewis started at free safety.
White and Nabers both had their left arms in a sling.
Nabers has a shoulder injury, according to a source, and was expected to miss multiple games. Logan continues to wear a boot on his broken right foot.
One month since he underwent surgery on a broken left arm, Brennan threw lightly on the field during warmups.
Welcome back
LSU’s first home game since the end of the 2019 season without COVID-19 capacity restrictions helped Tiger Stadium return to a semblance of normal.
However, the 101,000-seat stadium appeared only about two-thirds full at kickoff, though the student section was close to capacity.
Some significant restrictions were still in place, namely that fans over age 12 had to show proof of at least one coronavirus vaccine shot or a negative COVID test.
LSU sold approximately 70,000 season tickets and allots 15,000 tickets to students.
Wristband shortage
With a proof of vaccination or negative COVID test needed to gain entrance to the stadium for the first time, the process caused some confusion.
Distribution of wristbands was scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., but by 4 p.m. the school had exhausted its supply for this week, LSU spokesman Cody Worsham said.
"We verified the rest of our guests during their entrance into the stadium," Worsham said. "We are grateful to our fans for showing up Saturday to support the Tigers, and we will continue to evaluate our processes and improve them wherever possible."
Tiger Stadium record
LSU All-American kicker Cade York booted the two longest field goals in Tiger Stadium history — which began its 98th season Saturday night.
York drilled a 56-yard kick through the H-style goalposts to begin the fourth quarter. This came after York set the mark on a 55-yard make with 1:41 remaining in the second quarter to extend LSU's lead to 17-0.
The kick was 2 yards short of York's personal record. His 57-yarder with 23 seconds left stood up as the game-winner in a 37-34 victory over Florida in The Swamp last Dec. 12.
Orgeron sets mark
McNeese State graduate quarterback Cody Orgeron, the son of LSU's head coach, set a school record Saturday night.
Cody Orgeron went into the game with 139 consecutive pass attempts without an interception and needed four more to break the mark of 142 set by Cody Stroud in 2013.
Orgeron broke the record with an 11-yard pass over the middle to Baton Rouge native Joshua Matthews on the Cowboys' second possession of the game.
Orgeron finished the game with 20 attempts to push his streak to 159 passes in a row without a pick.
Home sweet home
LSU came into the game with a 100-22-4 all-time record in home openers.
That included a 72-20-4 mark in Tiger Stadium, which hosted its first home opener in 1925 after the stadium opened midway through the 1924 campaign.
LSU has won 23 of its past 25 home openers.
Lagniappe
LSU linebacker Damone Clark and York led their team onto the field carrying U.S. flags, commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. ... The LSU and McNeese bands joined forces on the field at halftime to play "Amazing Grace" in a stirring tribute to the lives lost that day as well as to military personnel and first responders. ... LSU's game captains were WR Kayshon Boutte, DT Neil Farrell Jr., Lewis and York. ... Cody Orgeron and TE Jamal Pettigrew, a former LSU player, were among the McNeese captains. ... LSU is now 138-25-8 all-time against Louisiana schools with a 33-game winning streak. The last loss was to Tulane 31-28 in 1982. ... LSU is 17-0 against current members of the Southland Conference, and 29-0 all-time against Football Championship Subdivision teams. ... As part of its contract to play LSU, McNeese was paid $750,000.
Staff writers Sheldon Mickles, Wilson Alexander and Scott Rabalais contributed to this report.