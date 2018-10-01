It was a simple question asked by local radio host Matt Moscona at LSU coach Ed Orgeron's weekly Monday news conference.
"Do you think the (LSU) band should play 'Neck?'"
Orgeron's answer?
"You know that's not my business," the coach said in response. "But I kind of like the song. I don't like some of the words of it, I gotta say that. I don't. I like the tune. I think it gets everybody fired up.
"But that's not my business."
The song "Neck" has a complicated, years-long history among the fan base.
The LSU Athletic Department once banned the band’s rendition of Cameo’s and Dem Franchize Boyz’s “Talkin’ Out Da Side of Ya Neck” in 2010 after the student section replaced the original lyric, “Oh oh talkin’ out the side of your neck,” with a sexually vulgar line. The line not only was heard throughout the stadium but broadcast on nationally televised games.
The band brought the song back in 2013 and has since been selective in performing it.
The song was played as players exited Tiger Stadium after LSU's 45-21 win against Texas A&M in November 2017, but some fans, even then, couldn't resist belting out the sexually vulgar line.