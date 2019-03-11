Former LSU defensive back Tyrann Mathieu is headed to the Kansas City Chiefs on a three-year deal, according to a tweet from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The deal is reportedly worth $42 million. Mathieu joins a Chiefs team that finished 13-3 last year and lost in the AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs are the third Mathieu has played for in his career.
After being drafted in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft, Mathieu played five seasons for the Arizona Cardinals. The former Pro Bowl safety spent last season withe Houston Texans.
Mathieu played for LSU during the 2010 and 2011 seasons. Donning the nickname, "Honey Badger", he earned Consensus All-American Honors in 2011. Mathieu compiled 133 tackles, six sacks and four interceptions over two seasons in Baton Rouge. He also scored two punt return touchdowns for the Tigers.
