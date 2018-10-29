The Alabama-LSU game is unlike any other game on the Tigers' schedule. Coach Ed Orgeron isn't afraid to admit it. You won't hear him say "it's just another game."

"I know how big this game is for the state of Louisiana (and) for our football team, but I'm not going to make it bigger in life that (the players) can't handle it," Orgeron said Monday at his weekly news conference. "We're not gonna say it's like any other game. We understand this is the game."

Orgeron added that there's nothing he can say or do to get his players more fired up for the matchup.

It's been a lopsided rivalry in the past several years. The No. 1 Crimson Tide has won seven straight games. The last win for No. 4 LSU in the series came in the "Game of the Century" in November 2011 in a 9-6 overtime win in Tuscaloosa.

The Tigers have kept recent games in Tiger Stadium close. Alabama's average margin of victory during its win streak is seven points.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on CBS in the network's lone annual primetime window.

LSU announced Monday that the game is sold out.

The team is on track to get a boost along its offensive line as guard Garrett Brumfield is expected to return after missing several weeks with an injury.

