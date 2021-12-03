LSU’s bowl projections have gone from mostly nowhere to everywhere after Saturday’s 27-24 upset of Texas A&M to get the Tigers to 6-6. From the bowl projections we’ve listed there are now fewer than eight bowl possibilities listed for LSU. One of the biggest reasons is because the SEC has 13 bowl eligible teams, meaning at least a couple of its schools will have to go to bowls that don’t have available teams from their conference tie-ins.
Bowl bids will be announced Sunday.
LSU BOWL PROJECTIONS
Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Louisville
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Birmingham Bowl vs. UL
BowlSeason.com: Texas Bowl vs. Kansas State
Nick Bromberg, Yahoo! Sports: Music City Bowl vs. Purdue
CollegeFootballNews.com: Birmingham Bowl vs. Louisville
CollegeSportsMadness.com: Liberty Bowl vs. Texas Tech
Brad Crawford, 247Sports.com: Independence Bowl vs. BYU
James Fletcher, On3.com: Birmingham Bowl vs. UCF
Richard Johnson, SI.com: Birmingham Bowl vs. Appalachian State
Steve Lassan, Athlon Sports: Armed Forces Bowl vs. Army
Stewart Mandel, The Athletic: Birmingham Bowl vs. Houston
Brett McMurphy, ActionNetwork.com: Independence Bowl vs. BYU
Cam Mellor, ProFootballNetwork.com: Birmingham Bowl vs. UCF
Kerry Miller, BleacherReport.com: Birmingham Bowl vs. Houston
Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Birmingham Bowl vs. UCF
Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: First Responder Bowl vs. Army
Erick Smith, USA Today: Liberty Bowl vs. Kansas State
Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Liberty Bowl vs. Texas Tech
BOWL GUIDE
Independence Bowl: 2:30 p.m., Dec. 18, Shreveport (ABC)
Armed Forces Bowl: 7 p.m., Dec. 22, Fort Worth, Texas (ESPN)
Birmingham Bowl: 11 a.m., Dec. 28, Birmingham, Alabama (ESPN)
First Responder Bowl: 2:15 p.m., Dec. 28, University Park, Texas (ESPN)
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: 9:15 p.m., Dec. 28, Phoenix (ESPN)
Liberty Bowl: 6:45 p.m., Dec. 28, Memphis, Tennessee (ESPN)
Music City Bowl: 2 p.m., Dec. 30, Nashville, Tennessee (ESPN)
Texas Bowl: TBD, Jan. 4, Houston (ESPN)
All times Central