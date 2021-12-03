texasamlsu.112821 HS 3495.JPG

LSU linebacker Damone Clark (18) pressures Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada (10) in the second half of the Tigers' 27-24 win over the Aggies, Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Tiger Stadium.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU’s bowl projections have gone from mostly nowhere to everywhere after Saturday’s 27-24 upset of Texas A&M to get the Tigers to 6-6. From the bowl projections we’ve listed there are now fewer than eight bowl possibilities listed for LSU. One of the biggest reasons is because the SEC has 13 bowl eligible teams, meaning at least a couple of its schools will have to go to bowls that don’t have available teams from their conference tie-ins.

Bowl bids will be announced Sunday.

LSU BOWL PROJECTIONS

Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Louisville

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Birmingham Bowl vs. UL

BowlSeason.com: Texas Bowl vs. Kansas State

Nick Bromberg, Yahoo! Sports: Music City Bowl vs. Purdue

CollegeFootballNews.com: Birmingham Bowl vs. Louisville

CollegeSportsMadness.com: Liberty Bowl vs. Texas Tech

Brad Crawford, 247Sports.com: Independence Bowl vs. BYU

James Fletcher, On3.com: Birmingham Bowl vs. UCF

Richard Johnson, SI.com: Birmingham Bowl vs. Appalachian State

Steve Lassan, Athlon Sports: Armed Forces Bowl vs. Army

Stewart Mandel, The Athletic: Birmingham Bowl vs. Houston

Brett McMurphy, ActionNetwork.com: Independence Bowl vs. BYU

Cam Mellor, ProFootballNetwork.com: Birmingham Bowl vs. UCF

LSU sports news in your inbox

If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today.

Kerry Miller, BleacherReport.com: Birmingham Bowl vs. Houston

Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Birmingham Bowl vs. UCF

Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: First Responder Bowl vs. Army

Erick Smith, USA Today: Liberty Bowl vs. Kansas State

Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Liberty Bowl vs. Texas Tech

BOWL GUIDE

Independence Bowl: 2:30 p.m., Dec. 18, Shreveport (ABC)

Armed Forces Bowl: 7 p.m., Dec. 22, Fort Worth, Texas (ESPN)

Birmingham Bowl: 11 a.m., Dec. 28, Birmingham, Alabama (ESPN)

First Responder Bowl: 2:15 p.m., Dec. 28, University Park, Texas (ESPN)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: 9:15 p.m., Dec. 28, Phoenix (ESPN)

Liberty Bowl: 6:45 p.m., Dec. 28, Memphis, Tennessee (ESPN)

Music City Bowl: 2 p.m., Dec. 30, Nashville, Tennessee (ESPN)

Texas Bowl: TBD, Jan. 4, Houston (ESPN)

All times Central

Email Scott Rabalais at srabalais@theadvocate.com

View comments