ATLANTA — Justin Jefferson stared into the camera and raised four fingers in the first half of the Peach Bowl. He'd need to use his toes to count the rest of his catches.

Jefferson was on the receiving nine catches in a blistering first half that included a Peach Bowl record four touchdown receptions, moving him past LSU's previous record for catches in a season held by Josh Reed with his 94 receptions in the 2001 season.

But the junior from Destrehan was far from done, catching another five balls in the third quarter to increase his total on the season to 102. In doing so he became the first receiver in LSU history to catch more than 100 passes with likely one more game to play.

He trails only Amari Cooper's 124 and Jordan Matthews' 112 for the most in a single season in SEC history.

His 227 yards set a new high mark in the Peach Bowl's 50-year his.tory, breaking the mark held by former Florida State receiver Travis Rudolph in 2014 -- which doubled as the College Football Playoff record.

Jefferson's four touchdowns brought him into a tie with teammate Ja'Marr Chase at 18, a mark that's tied for the most in a season in SEC history with Florida's Anthony Reidel.

He was approaching LSU's record for catches and yards in a game, held by Josh Reed at 19 and 283, and touchdowns in a game, set at five by Carlos Carson in 1977.

He's just two touchdowns shy of Dwayne Bowe's career record for LSU, which is set at 26. LSU's single-season record heading into the season was 12, which Bowe set in the 2006 season.