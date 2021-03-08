Surely LSU’s university leadership did not think that public furor over the school’s handling of sexual misconduct cases would end with the release of Friday’s damning Husch Blackwell report.

Then again, LSU is the school that permitted an atmosphere that allowed the sexual misconduct cases to be mishandled for years. So who knows what the folks in charge might really think?

A group of protestors urged them to think again Monday when they staged a sit-in at the LSU Football Operations complex, spending hours blocking entrances to and from the parking lot and sitting in front of the main entrance with handmade signs.

It is symbolic of the outrage that at least a portion of LSU students feel over the school’s reaction to the report. Namely, to suspend without pay LSU assistant athletic directors Verge Ausberry for 30 days and Miriam Segar for 21 days for their roles in fumbling sexual misconduct and assault cases involving former football players Drake Davis and Derrius Guice.

Many students protesting Monday want Ausberry and Segar fired. Interim president Tom Galligan said Friday he is the one who set their punishment. After what was reportedly an hour-long Zoom meeting with students on the subject Monday, Galligan didn’t sound like he was on the precipice of reconsidering his verdict.

“We did not have any conversation about altering punishment,” Galligan said, “which would not seem to be a very fair thing to do.”

That may be Galligan’s perspective, but one that again runs in sharp contrast to the perspectives of a faction of LSU students.

The question now is what happens next.

It appears the clash over LSU’s reaction to the Husch Blackwell report is heading toward an inflection point.

Perhaps protestors will continue to exert enough pressure on Galligan and the LSU Board of Supervisors to bend to their will, to decide termination for Ausberry and Segar is the proper remedy.

Or perhaps the protests will melt away in the approaching spring and summer heat, and Galligan’s decision will stand.

I don’t know which way the wind will ultimately blow on this matter. But I do know I would be none too excited to have protestors calling for my job. If I were Ausberry or Segar, I would be gravely concerned that I may not have a job to return to once my exile is up.

It is interesting the students took their protests to the door of the LSU football complex Monday and not the LSU Systems building, or some other prominent point on campus.

While LSU’s systemic disregard for proper handling of sexual misconduct cases has clearly been a university-wide problem, just as clearly the protestors see football as the tail that wags the dog at LSU.

It is a reasonable observation. The number of cases involving football players under Orgeron’s watch since 2016, and the still-widening and sordid Les Miles scandal from roughly 10 years ago (as of this writing Monday afternoon, he was still employed at Kansas), makes the protestors’ target seem an accurate one.

But I wouldn’t be surprised if Galligan’s office or an upcoming Board meeting is their next stop.

Would firing Ausberry and Segar signal true change at LSU? Or would their departures merely serve as sacrifices for the baying crowd? Should Ausberry and Segar — a former LSU football player and former women’s basketball player, both LSU lifers — be allowed to atone and learn from their mistakes, and to be part of the solution? Or is the situation too far gone for that?

At this point it is difficult to say. But if I had to place a bet, I would say the pressure on Galligan and LSU’s administration to go further than they did after the report was released Friday, to add more teeth to their response, is only going to grow.