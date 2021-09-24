LSU begins its Southeastern Conference schedule at 11 a.m. Saturday against Mississippi State. These are staff writer Wilson Alexander's keys to the game.

1. Defend the Air Raid

LSU lost to Mississippi State last season when it failed to adjust from press man coverage against coach Mike Leach’s pass-heavy offensive scheme. The Tigers allowed 623 passing yards, a Southeastern Conference record, and have tried to fix the issues that emerged that day ever since. Whether or not LSU has solved the problems — poor communication, missed assignments and coverage busts — will determine this game. The Tigers may use zone. Perhaps they use man. Whatever works, find it.

2. Respond to absences

With defensive end Andre Anthony out for the year and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. described as “very questionable,” LSU may have to play without two defensive starters. After Anthony’s injury, freshman Maason Smith shifted to defensive end, perhaps a more natural position, to contribute to a three-man rotation. Sophomore Dwight McGlothern would start in if Stingley can’t play, though LSU hasn’t ruled out the All-American junior. The young players have to step up on the road.

3. Maintain offensive pace

LSU’s offense played faster last weekend, and the pace resulted in the Tigers’ most complete game of the season. The first team scored on five of its eight possessions, excluding one kneel before halftime. Coach Ed Orgeron liked the development, but he wants the offense to continue to increase its tempo throughout the season. He knows the Tigers can’t afford to stall in this game. They may need to keep up with Mississippi State’s passing attack.

4. Evolve as blockers

Blocking has presented a problem since fall practice, when injuries prevented the starting offensive line from gelling together. Ailments have continued to affect the group, and left tackle Cam Wire’s status remains uncertain. If Wire can’t play, LSU will likely start Anthony Bradford or Garrett Dellinger. Whoever gets the job needs to help a struggling offensive line face a defense ranked No. 18 in efficiency, according to ESPN. The Tigers have to create more push.