Contracts for eight coaches across multiple sports, including baseball coach Jay Johnson, softball coach Beth Torina and offensive line coach Brad Davis, were approved Friday by the LSU Board of Supervisors athletic committee.

The board, which met inside the Stadium Club over the south end zone at Tiger Stadium to maintain social distance as coronavirus cases spike in Louisiana, voted on proposed contracts for four head coaches: Johnson, Torina, women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey and women’s women's golf coach Garrett Runion.

Pitching coach Jason Kelly, baseball recruiting coordinator Dan Fitzgerald, women’s basketball associate head coach Sytia Messer and Davis also had their contracts reviewed. All eight were unanimously passed.

The approvals solidified LSU baseball’s coaching staff, which underwent its first overhaul in 15 years after the retirement of coach Paul Mainieri. The two assistant coaches, Fitzgerald and Kelly, will make $300,000 per year. They signed three-year deals.

According to a term sheet, Johnson will make $1.2 million the first year of his deal. His salary will annually increase by $50,000 increments until he earns $1.4 million the final year of the agreement in 2026. LSU hasn't released Johnson's full contract; the athletics committee voted on his term sheet.

Torina signed an extension that will keep her on board through 2026. Her previous contract paid her $410,000 last season and was set to expire next summer.

Under her new deal, Torina's annual salary will increase to $430,000 through 2024, then reach $455,000 the final two years of the contract. Torina, who has coached the softball team for a decade, will also receive $50,000 every year she remains the head coach through a program longevity clause after another school tried to hire her years ago.

LSU previously approved the term sheet Mulkey signed when she was hired. The board approved her full contract. Her annual salary will be slightly more — $19,625 — than on her original term sheet.

Mulkey came to LSU after winning three national championships over 21 seasons at Baylor, a private institution where she earned a reported $2.27 million per year.

Mulkey will make about $2.5 million in the first year of her deal at LSU. Her salary will then increase incrementally until it reaches about $3.3 million at the end of her eight-year contract in 2029.

Now approaching his fourth season, Runion received a one-year extension that stretched his contract through the 2024 season and raised his salary from $145,000 to $185,000 per year. Runion's base salary will increase by $10,000 increments over the final two years of his deal.

Davis replaced James Cregg after LSU parted ways with the offensive line coach this summer. Multiple sources told The Advocate at the time Cregg's sudden departure had to do with NCAA recruiting violations. LSU hired Davis a day later from Arkansas, where he earned $650,000 in his one season on staff.

With approval of the contract, Davis became the third-highest paid assistant coach on LSU's staff behind defensive coordinator Daronte Jones and offensive coordinator Jake Peetz.

Davis, a Belaire High School graduate, will earn more than Cregg, who entered the final year of his contract and was set to make $700,000 this season.