At long last the NFL Draft is nearly here. Or is it there? Everywhere?

However you choose to refer to the "virtual" 2020 NFL Draft as the coronavirus continues, one thing is for sure: LSU will be a major player.

The Tigers now have seven players appearing in the first round of one or more of 42 recent mock drafts surveyed just days ahead of the first round on April 23. That total has increased by one from the six names commonly projected on the first round of draft boards due to former LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry III sneaking into the back end of a mock draft by Chad Reuter of CBS Sports.

While an extreme longshot, seven first-round picks from LSU would break the all-time record set by Miami with their six first-rounders in the 2004 draft.

LSU has a reasonable chance to tie that mark, with Joe Burrow appearing to be a shoo-in at No. 1 overall and wide receiver Justin Jefferson, edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson and linebacker Patrick Queen combining to appear in the first round of 96.7% of the mock drafts surveyed.

Jefferson's name appeared in all 42 mock drafts, largely collected from NFLMockDraftDatabase.com, though his range of landing spots was wide. The most common selection for Jefferson was No. 21 to the Philadelphia Eagles, which appeared in nine different mocks. He went No. 22, held by the Vikings, eight times, and also landed at the No. 20 pick held by the Jaguars and No. 15 held by the Broncos six times each.

The landing spots for Chaisson and Queen appeared much more confident. Chaisson landed at the No. 17 pick held by the Cowboys in 36% of mock drafts surveyed, while Queen went down the road to the New Orleans Saints at No. 24 in 48.7% of mock drafts. That pick would mark the first time in franchise history the Saints drafted a former LSU player in the first round.

Regardless of their names or specific landing spots, LSU has four of more players chosen in 100 percent of the mock drafts surveyed, which would tie the 2007 class for most picks in a single draft. That year also featured an LSU quarterback at No. 1 overall when the then-Oakland Raiders chose JaMarcus Russell.

Beyond that it's the prospect of two Tiger defensive backs that are the biggest question marks. Cornerback Kristian Fulton appeared in the first round of 31 of the 42 mock drafts surveyed, while safety Grant Delpit continued his draft slide, and appearing in the first round of only 19% of mock drafts surveyed.

It's a stark turnaround from a similar survey done January and in the days before the Tigers' championship victory, which saw Delpit in the first round of all mock drafts while Jefferson, Chaisson and Queen were largely absent. Delpit's fall coincided with his choice to skip on-field workouts at the NFL Combine, which he said was aimed to rest the ankle he hurt midseason before showing off at LSU's pro day.

Coronavirus forced that event to be canceled, forcing Delpit to hold a private workout from which he reported a 4.39-second 40-yard dash.

Should Delpit go in the first round, the most common landing spot is the No. 20 pick owned by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Of the 15 multi-round mock drafts surveyed, Delpit was chosen in the first round just four times, but no later than the No. 53 pick of the second round in the other 11.

Days 2 and 3 of the draft could be just as interesting for former Tigers, with nine more players appearing in mock drafts and as many as 15 players drafted in some projections. That total would break the NCAA record for players selected in a single draft, set by Ohio State's 14 players in the 2004 draft. The SEC record is held by Alabama, which had 12 players drafted in 2018.

Cushenberry and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire are the highest-picked of the players outside of the first round, with a majority of their mock draft picks coming in the second round.

LSU IN THE FIRST ROUND

JOE BURROW : 42/42; High: 1; Most common: No. 1, Bengals (42 times)

: 42/42; High: 1; Most common: No. 1, Bengals (42 times) JUSTIN JEFFERSON : 42/42; High: 15; Most common: No. 21, Eagles (9 times); No. 22, Vikings (8 times)

: 42/42; High: 15; Most common: No. 21, Eagles (9 times); No. 22, Vikings (8 times) K'LAVON CHAISSON : 41/42; High: 14; Most common: No. 17, Cowboys (15 times); No. 16, Falcons (6 times)

: 41/42; High: 14; Most common: No. 17, Cowboys (15 times); No. 16, Falcons (6 times) PATRICK QUEEN: 39/42; High: 14; Most common: No. 24, Saints (19 times); No. 28, Ravens (10 times)

39/42; High: 14; Most common: No. 24, Saints (19 times); No. 28, Ravens (10 times) KRISTIAN FULTON : 31/42; High: 16; Most common: No. 19, Raiders (7 times); No. 22, Vikings (6 times)

: 31/42; High: 16; Most common: No. 19, Raiders (7 times); No. 22, Vikings (6 times) GRANT DELPIT : 8/42; High: 18; Most common: No. 20, Jaguars (4 times); No. 26, Dolphins & No. 41, Browns (3 times)

: 8/42; High: 18; Most common: No. 20, Jaguars (4 times); No. 26, Dolphins & No. 41, Browns (3 times) LLOYD CUSHENBERRY: 1/42; High: No. 32, Chiefs

ROUND 2 AND BEYOND

CLYDE EDWARDS-HELAIRE : 13 of 15 (Picks: 45; 49; 52; 54; 55; 60; 61; 63; 63; 70; 72; 76; 76

: 13 of 15 (Picks: 45; 49; 52; 54; 55; 60; 61; 63; 63; 70; 72; 76; 76 LLOYD CUSHENBERRY : 13 of 15 (Picks: 43; 46; 49; 52; 56; 56; 57; 63; 63; 63; 65; 70; 141)

: 13 of 15 (Picks: 43; 46; 49; 52; 56; 56; 57; 63; 63; 63; 65; 70; 141) RASHARD LAWRENCE : 6 of 15 (Picks: 95; 101; 111; 115; 145; 154)

: 6 of 15 (Picks: 95; 101; 111; 115; 145; 154) SAAHDIQ CHARLES : 6 of 15) (Picks: 108; 116; 116; 132; 191; 234)

: 6 of 15) (Picks: 108; 116; 116; 132; 191; 234) JACOB PHILLIPS : 8 of 15 (Picks: 73; 92; 107; 113; 178; 180; 191; 200

: 8 of 15 (Picks: 73; 92; 107; 113; 178; 180; 191; 200 MICHAEL DIVINITY : 3 of 15 (pick: 146; 221; 237)

: 3 of 15 (pick: 146; 221; 237) THADDEUS MOSS : 7 of 15 (Picks: 88; 92; 122; 129; 134; 143; 245)

: 7 of 15 (Picks: 88; 92; 122; 129; 134; 143; 245) DAMIEN LEWIS : 9 of 15 (Picks: 56; 59; 69; 70; 71; 81; 88; 107; 128)

: 9 of 15 (Picks: 56; 59; 69; 70; 71; 81; 88; 107; 128) DELPIT : 11 of 15 (Picks: 34; 35; 35; 36; 38; 39; 41; 41; 41; 51; 53)

: 11 of 15 (Picks: 34; 35; 35; 36; 38; 39; 41; 41; 41; 51; 53) STEPHEN SULLIVAN : 4 of 15 (Picks: 162; 164; 184; 218)

: 4 of 15 (Picks: 162; 164; 184; 218) FULTON : 3 of 15 (Picks: 38, 38, 69)

: 3 of 15 (Picks: 38, 38, 69) QUEEN: 2 of 15 (Picks: 33; 33)

MOCK DRAFT ROUNDUP

CONSENSUS MOCK (NFL MOCK DRAFT DATABASE)

No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow , QB, LSU

, QB, LSU No. 16, Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson , EDGE, LSU

, EDGE, LSU No. 17, Cowboys: Grant Delpit , S, LSU

, S, LSU No. 20, Jaguars: Kristian Fulton , CB, LSU

, CB, LSU No. 21, Eagles: Justin Jefferson , WR, LSU

, WR, LSU No. 24, Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 6 ... (FULL MOCK)

BENGALS DOT COM

No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow , QB, LSU

, QB, LSU No. 14, Buccaneers: K'Lavon Chaisson , EDGE, LSU

, EDGE, LSU No. 19, Raiders: Kristian Fulton , CB, LSU

, CB, LSU No. 20, Jaguars: Justin Jefferson , WR, LSU

, WR, LSU No. 24, Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 5 ... (FULL MOCK)

CBS SPORTS (Bryan DeArdo)

No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow , QB, LSU

, QB, LSU No. 16, Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson , EDGE, LSU

, EDGE, LSU No. 19, Raiders: Kristian Fulton , CB, LSU

, CB, LSU *No. 21, Packers: Justin Jefferson , WR, LSU

, WR, LSU No. 24, Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 5 ... (FULL MOCK)

CBS SPORTS (Will Brinson)

No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow , QB, LSU

, QB, LSU No. 21, Eagles: Justin Jefferson , WR, LSU

, WR, LSU *No. 23, 49ers: Kristian Fulton , CB, LSU

, CB, LSU No. 24, Saints : Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma No. 27, Seahawks: K'Lavon Chaisson , WR, LSU

, WR, LSU No. 28, Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 5 ... (FULL MOCK)

CBS SPORTS (Ryan Wilson)

No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow , QB, LSU

, QB, LSU No. 17, Cowboys: K'Lavon Chaisson , EDGE, LSU

, EDGE, LSU No. 22, Vikings: Justin Jefferson , WR, LSU

, WR, LSU No. 24, Saints : Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State No. 28, Ravens: Patrick Queen , LB, LSU

, LB, LSU No. 29, Titans: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 5 ... (FULL MOCK)

CBS SPORTS (RJ White)

No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow , QB, LSU

, QB, LSU No. 17, Cowboys: K'Lavon Chaisson , EDGE, LSU

, EDGE, LSU No. 19, Raiders: Patrick Queen , LB, LSU

, LB, LSU No. 21, Eagles: Justin Jefferson , WR, LSU

, WR, LSU No. 24, Saints : Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma No. 29, Titans: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 5 ... (FULL MOCK)

CBS SPORTS (Tom Fornelli)

No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow , QB, LSU

, QB, LSU No. 15, Broncos: Justin Jefferson , WR, LSU

, WR, LSU *No. 18, Redskins: K'Lavon Chaisson , EDGE, LSU

, EDGE, LSU No. 19, Raiders: Kristian Fulton , CB, LSU

, CB, LSU No. 24, Saints : Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor No. 26, Dolphins: Grant Delpit , S, LSU

, S, LSU No. 28, Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 6 ... (FULL MOCK)

CBS SPORTS (Josh Edwards)

No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow , QB, LSU

, QB, LSU *No. 21, Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson , EDGE, LSU

, EDGE, LSU No. 22, Vikings: Justin Jefferson , WR, LSU

, WR, LSU No. 24, Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 4 ... (FULL MOCK)

INSIDE THE STAR

No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow , QB, LSU

, QB, LSU No. 17, Cowboys: K'Lavon Chaisson , EDGE, LSU

, EDGE, LSU No. 20, Jaguars: Justin Jefferson , WR, LSU

, WR, LSU No. 24, Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 4 ... (FULL MOCK)

BLEACHER REPORT (Kristopher Knox)

No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow , QB, LSU

, QB, LSU No. 15, Broncos: Justin Jefferson , WR, LSU

, WR, LSU No. 22, Vikings: Kristian Fulton , CB, LSU

, CB, LSU No. 24, Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 4 ... (FULL MOCK)

N.Y. POST

No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow , QB, LSU

, QB, LSU No. 17, Cowboys: K'Lavon Chaisson , EDGE, LSU

, EDGE, LSU No. 20, Jaguars: Justin Jefferson , WR, LSU

, WR, LSU No. 24, Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 4 ... (FULL MOCK)

MY HIGH PLAINS

No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow , QB, LSU

, QB, LSU No. 16, Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson , EDGE, LSU

, EDGE, LSU No. 20, Jaguars: Grant Delpit , S, LSU

, S, LSU No. 21, Eagles: Patrick Queen , LB, LSU

, LB, LSU No. 22, Vikings: Justin Jefferson , WR, LSU

, WR, LSU No. 24, Saints : Cesar Ruiz, OL, Michigan

: Cesar Ruiz, OL, Michigan No. 25, Vikings: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 6 ... (FULL MOCK)

DETROIT FREE PRESS

No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow , QB, LSU

, QB, LSU No. 17, Cowboys: K'Lavon Chaisson , EDGE, LSU

, EDGE, LSU No. 19, Raiders: Kristian Fulton , CB, LSU

, CB, LSU No. 24, Saints: Patrick Queen , LB, LSU

, LB, LSU No. 25, Vikings: Justin Jefferson , WR, LSU

, WR, LSU No. 26, Dolphins: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 6 ... (FULL MOCK)

THE ACTION NETWORK

No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow , QB, LSU

, QB, LSU No. 17, Cowboys: K'Lavon Chaisson , EDGE, LSU

, EDGE, LSU No. 19, Raiders: Justin Jefferson , WR, LSU

, WR, LSU No. 20, Jaguars: Kristian Fulton , CB, LSU

, CB, LSU No. 24, Saints : Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State No. 28, Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 5 ... (FULL MOCK)

DAWG POUND DAILY

No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow , QB, LSU

, QB, LSU No. 16, Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson , EDGE, LSU

, EDGE, LSU No. 20, Jaguars: Kristian Fulton , CB, LSU

, CB, LSU No. 22, Vikings: Justin Jefferson , WR, LSU

, WR, LSU No. 24, Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 5 ... (FULL MOCK)

LAS VEGAS REVIEW JOURNAL

No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow , QB, LSU

, QB, LSU No. 15, Broncos: Justin Jefferson , WR, LSU

, WR, LSU No. 17, Cowboys: K'Lavon Chaisson , EDGE, LSU

, EDGE, LSU No. 20, Jaguars: Kristian Fulton , CB, LSU

, CB, LSU No. 24, Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 5 ... (FULL MOCK)

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED (Roy Larking)

No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow , QB, LSU

, QB, LSU No. 17, Cowboys: K'Lavon Chaisson , EDGE, LSU

, EDGE, LSU No. 21, Eagles: Justin Jefferson , WR, LSU

, WR, LSU No. 22, Vikings: Kristian Fulton , CB, LSU

, CB, LSU No. 24, Saints : Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma No. 28, Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 5 ... (FULL MOCK)

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED (Mark Morales-Smith)

No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow , QB, LSU

, QB, LSU No. 17, Cowboys: K'Lavon Chaisson , EDGE, LSU

, EDGE, LSU No. 24, Saints: Justin Jefferson , WR, LSU

, WR, LSU No. 28, Ravens: Patrick Queen , LB, LSU

, LB, LSU No. 32, Chiefs: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 5 ... (FULL MOCK)

L.A. TIMES (beat writers)

No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow , QB, LSU

, QB, LSU No. 16, Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson , EDGE, LSU

, EDGE, LSU No. 20, Jaguars: Kristian Fulton , CB, LSU

, CB, LSU No. 21, Eagles: Justin Jefferson , WR, LSU

, WR, LSU No. 24, Saints: Patrick Queen , LB, LSU

, LB, LSU No. 26, Dolphins: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 6 ... (FULL MOCK)

PALM BEACH POST

No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow , QB, LSU

, QB, LSU No. 16, Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson , EDGE, LSU

, EDGE, LSU No. 21, Eagles: Justin Jefferson , WR, LSU

, WR, LSU No. 24, Saints: Grant Delpit , S, LSU

, S, LSU No. 30, Packers: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 5 ... (FULL MOCK)

ATLANTA FALCONS DOT COM

No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow , QB, LSU

, QB, LSU No. 18, Dolphins: K'Lavon Chaisson , EDGE, LSU

, EDGE, LSU No. 19, Raiders: Patrick Queen , LB, LSU

, LB, LSU No. 24, Saints: Kristian Fulton , CB, LSU

, CB, LSU No. 27, Seahawks: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 5 ... (FULL MOCK)

FOX NEWS

No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow , QB, LSU

, QB, LSU No. 16, Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson , EDGE, LSU

, EDGE, LSU No. 20, Jaguars: Grant Delpit , S, LSU

, S, LSU No. 22, Vikings: Justin Jefferson , WR, LSU

, WR, LSU No. 24, Saints : JK Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

: JK Dobbins, RB, Ohio State No. 31, 49ers: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 5 ... (FULL MOCK)

FOR THE WIN

No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow , QB, LSU

, QB, LSU *No. 15, Saints : Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon No. 19, Raiders: Kristian Fulton , CB, LSU

, CB, LSU No. 23, Patriots: Justin Jefferson , WR, LSU

, WR, LSU No. 27, Seahawks: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 4 ... (FULL MOCK)

NFL DOT COM (Peter Schrager)

No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow , QB, LSU

, QB, LSU No. 20, Jaguars: K'Lavon Chaisson , EDGE, LSU

, EDGE, LSU No. 21, Eagles: Patrick Queen , LB, LSU

, LB, LSU No. 22, Vikings: Justin Jefferson , WR, LSU

, WR, LSU No. 24, Saints: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 4 ... (FULL MOCK)

NFL DOT COM (Bucky Brooks)

No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow , QB, LSU

, QB, LSU No. 17, Cowboys: K'Lavon Chaisson , EDGE, LSU

, EDGE, LSU No. 19, Raiders: Patrick Queen , LB, LSU

, LB, LSU No. 22, Vikings: Kristian Fulton , CB, LSU

, CB, LSU No. 24, Saints : Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State No. 25, Vikings: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 5 ... (FULL MOCK)

NFL DOT COM (Daniel Jeremiah)

No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow , QB, LSU

, QB, LSU No. 17, Cowboys: K'Lavon Chaisson , EDGE, LSU

, EDGE, LSU No. 20, Jaguars: Justin Jefferson , WR, LSU

, WR, LSU No. 24, Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 4 ... (FULL MOCK)

STADIUM

No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow , QB, LSU

, QB, LSU No. 18, Dolphins: Grant Delpit , S, LSU

, S, LSU No. 19, Raiders: Kristian Fulton , CB, LSU

, CB, LSU No. 24, Saints : Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State *No. 26, Lions: K'Lavon Chaisson , EDGE, LSU

, EDGE, LSU No. 28, Ravens: Patrick Queen , LB, LSU

, LB, LSU No. 30, Packers: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 6 ... (FULL MOCK)

WASHINGTON TIMES

No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow , QB, LSU

, QB, LSU No. 15, Broncos: K'Lavon Chaisson , EDGE, LSU

, EDGE, LSU No. 20, Jaguars: Justin Jefferson , WR, LSU

, WR, LSU No. 24, Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 4 ... (FULL MOCK)

MULTI ROUND

REAL GM

ROUND 1

No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow , QB, LSU

, QB, LSU No. 14, Buccaneers: K'Lavon Chaisson , EDGE, LSU

, EDGE, LSU No. 15, Broncos: Justin Jefferson , WR, LSU

, WR, LSU No. 24, Saints : Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah No. 26, Dolphins: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 4 ... (FULL MOCK)

ROUND 2

No. 33, Bengals: Patrick Queen , LB, LSU

, LB, LSU No. 49, Steelers: Lloyd Cushenberry III , C, LSU

, C, LSU No. 53, Eagles: Grant Delpit , S, LSU

, S, LSU No. 61, Titans: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

LSU PLAYERS PICKED THROUGH 2 ROUNDS: 8

CBS SPORTS (Chris Trapasso)

ROUND 1

No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow , QB, LSU

, QB, LSU *No. 17, Vikings: K'Lavon Chaisson , EDGE, LSU

, EDGE, LSU No. 20, Jaguars: Grant Delpit , S, LSU

, S, LSU No. 21, Eagles: Justin Jefferson , WR, LSU

, WR, LSU *No. 22, Cowboys: Kristian Fulton , CB, LSU

, CB, LSU No. 24, Saints: AJ Espenesa, EDGE, Iowa

LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 5 ... (FULL MOCK)

ROUND 2

No. 33, Bengals: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

LSU PLAYERS PICKED THROUGH 2 ROUNDS: 6

FANTASY PROS

ROUND 1

No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow , QB, LSU

, QB, LSU No. 17, Cowboys: Kristian Fulton , CB, LSU

, CB, LSU No. 18, Dolphins: K'Lavon Chaisson , EDGE, LSU

, EDGE, LSU No. 22, Vikings: Justin Jefferson , WR, LSU

, WR, LSU No. 24, Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 5 ... (FULL MOCK)

ROUND 2

No. 35, Lions: Grant Delpit , S, LSU

, S, LSU No. 57, Rams: Lloyd Cushenberry III , C, LSU

, C, LSU No. 63, Chiefs: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

LSU PLAYERS PICKED THROUGH TWO ROUNDS: 8

ESPN (Mel Kiper)

ROUND 1

No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow , QB, LSU

, QB, LSU No. 15, Broncos: Justin Jefferson , WR, LSU

, WR, LSU No. 16, Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson , EDGE, LSU

, EDGE, LSU No. 24, Saints : AJ Terrell, CB, Clemson

: AJ Terrell, CB, Clemson No. 28, Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 4 ... (FULL MOCK)

ROUND 2

No. 38, Panthers: Kristian Fulton , CB, LSU

, CB, LSU No. 41, Browns: Grant Delpit , S, LSU

, S, LSU No. 52, Rams: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

LSU PLAYERS PICKED THROUGH 2 ROUNDS: 7

TANKATHON

ROUND 1

No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow , QB, LSU

, QB, LSU No. 16, Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson , EDGE, LSU

, EDGE, LSU No. 20, Jaguars: Justin Jefferson , WR, LSU

, WR, LSU No. 22 Vikings: Kristian Fulton , CB, LSU

, CB, LSU No. 24, Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 5 ... (FULL MOCK)

ROUND 2

No. 38, Panthers: Grant Delpit , S, LSU

, S, LSU No. 63, Chiefs: Lloyd Cushenberry III, C, LSU

ROUND 3

No. 72, Cardinals: Clyde Edwards-Helaire , RB, LSU

, RB, LSU No. 88, Saints : Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington No. 92, Ravens: Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU

LSU PLAYERS PICKED THROUGH 3 ROUNDS: 9

ROTOBALLER

ROUND 1

No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow , QB, LSU

, QB, LSU No. 15, Broncos: Justin Jefferson , WR, LSU

, WR, LSU *No. 17, Dolphins: K'Lavon Chaisson , EDGE, LSU

, EDGE, LSU No. 24, Saints : Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State No. 28, Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 4 ... (FULL MOCK)

ROUND 2

No. 38, Panthers: Kristian Fulton , CB, LSU

, CB, LSU No. 39, Dolphins: Grant Delpit , S, LSU

, S, LSU No. 63, Chiefs: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

ROUND 3

No. 70, Dolphins: Lloyd Cushenberry III , C, LSU

, C, LSU No. 81, Raiders: Damien Lewis , OL, LSU

, OL, LSU No. 88, Saints: Troy Dye, LB, Oregon

LSU PLAYERS PICKED THROUGH 3 ROUNDS: 9

CBS SPORTS (Dan Schneier)

ROUND 1

No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow , QB, LSU

, QB, LSU *No. 14, Panthers: Patrick Queen , LB, LSU

, LB, LSU No. 20, Jaguars: Kristian Fulton , CB, LSU

, CB, LSU No. 23, Patriots: Justin Jefferson , WR, LSU

, WR, LSU No. 24, Saints : Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson No. 25, Vikings: K'Lavon Chaisson , EDGE, LSU

, EDGE, LSU No. 32, Chiefs: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 6 ... (FULL MOCK)

ROUND 2

No. 63, Chiefs: Lloyd Cushenberry III, C, LSU

ROUND 3

No. 76, Buccaneers: Clyde Edwards-Helaire , RB, LSU

, RB, LSU No. 88, Saints : Damien Lewis , OL, LSU

, OL, LSU No. 98, Patriots: Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU

LSU PLAYERS PICKED THROUGH 3 ROUNDS: 10

THE DRAFT NETWORK (Trevor Sikkema)

ROUND 1

No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow , QB, LSU

, QB, LSU No. 16, Falcons: Kristian Fulton , CB, LSU

, CB, LSU *No. 17, 49ers: Justin Jefferson , WR, LSU

, WR, LSU *No. 21, Titans: K'Lavon Chaisson , EDGE, LSU

, EDGE, LSU No. 24, Saints : Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma No. 29, Eagles: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 5 ... (FULL MOCK)

ROUND 2

No. 41, Browns: Grant Delpit , S, LSU

, S, LSU No. 45, Buccaneers: Clyde Edwards-Helaire , RB, LSU

, RB, LSU No. 56, Dolphins: Lloyd Cushenberry III, C, LSU

ROUND 3

No. 85, Lions: Damien Lewis , OL, LSU

, OL, LSU No. 88, Saints : Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

: Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma No. 102, Steelers: Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU

LSU PLAYERS PICKED THROUGH 3 ROUNDS: 10

THE DRAFT NETWORK (Kyle Crabbs)

ROUND 1

No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow , QB, LSU

, QB, LSU No. 20, Jaguars: Grant Delpit , S, LSU

, S, LSU No. 23, Patriots: K'Lavon Chaisson , EDGE, LSU

, EDGE, LSU No. 24, Saints: Patrick Queen , LB, LSU

, LB, LSU No. 25, Vikings: Justin Jefferson , WR, LSU

, WR, LSU No. 32, Chiefs: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 6 ... (FULL MOCK)

ROUND 2

No. 60, Ravens: Clyde Edwards-Helaire , RB, LSU

, RB, LSU No. 63, Chiefs: Lloyd Cushenberry III, C, LSU

ROUND 3

No. 71, Dolphins: Damien Lewis , OL, LSU

, OL, LSU No. 88, Saints : Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA

: Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA No. 101, Seahawks: Rashard Lawrence, DL, LSU

ROUND 4

No. 108, Redskins: Saahdiq Charles , OT, LSU

, OT, LSU No. 122, Colts: Thaddeus Moss , TE, LSU

, TE, LSU No. 130, Saints: KJ Hill, WR, Ohio State

ROUND 5

No. 169, Saints: JR Reed, S, Georgia

ROUND 6

No. 200, 49ers: Jacob Phillips , LB, LSU

, LB, LSU No. 203, Saints: Josiah Coatney, DL, Ole Miss

ROUND 7

No. 218, Giants: Stephen Sullivan, TE, LSU

LSU PLAYERS PICKED THROUGH 7 ROUNDS: 14

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED (Kevin Hanson)

ROUND 1

No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow , QB, LSU

, QB, LSU No. 16, Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson , EDGE, LSU

, EDGE, LSU No. 19, Raiders: Kristian Fulton , CB, LSU

, CB, LSU No. 21, Eagles: Justin Jefferson , WR, LSU

, WR, LSU No. 24, Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 5 ... (FULL MOCK)

ROUND 2

*No. 34, Seahawks: Grant Delpit , S, LSU

, S, LSU No. 49, Steelers: Clyde Edwards-Helaire , RB, LSU

, RB, LSU No. 52, Rams: Lloyd Cushenberry III, C, LSU

ROUND 3

No. 70, Dolphins: Damien Lewis , OL, LSU

, OL, LSU No. 88, Saints: Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan

ROUND 4

No. 116, Jaguars: Saahdiq Charles , OT, LSU

, OT, LSU No. 130, Saints : Jason Strowbridge, EDGE, Noth Carolina

: Jason Strowbridge, EDGE, Noth Carolina No. 143, Falcons: Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU

ROUND 5

No. 154, Dolphins: Rashard Lawrence , DL, LSU

, DL, LSU No. 169, Saints: John Reid, CB, Penn State

ROUND 6

No. 180, Bengals: Jacob Phillips , LB, LSU

, LB, LSU No. 203, Saints: Tremayne Anchrum, IOL, Clemson

ROUND 7

No picks

LSU PLAYERS PICKED THROUGH 7 ROUNDS: 13

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED (Logan Lamorandier)

ROUND 1

No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow , QB, LSU

, QB, LSU No. 17, Cowboys: Kristian Fulton , CB, LSU

, CB, LSU No. 20, Jaguars: K'Lavon Chaisson , EDGE, LSU

, EDGE, LSU No. 24, Saints: Patrick Queen , LB, LSU

, LB, LSU No. 30, Packers: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 5 ... (FULL MOCK)

ROUND 2

No. 36, Giants: Grant Delpit , S, LSU

, S, LSU No. 43, Bears: Lloyd Cushenberry III , C, LSU

, C, LSU No. 59, Seahawks: Damien Lewis, OL, LSU

ROUND 3

No. 70, Dolphins: Clyde Edwards-Helaire , RB, LSU

, RB, LSU No. 88, Saints: Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

ROUND 4

No. 115, Browns: Rashard Lawrence , DL, LSU

, DL, LSU No. 130, Saints : Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M

: Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M No. 132, Vikings: Saahdiq Charles , OT, LSUre

, OT, LSUre No. 134, Ravens: Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU

ROUND 5

No. 169, Saints: Dane Jackson, CB, Pittsburgh

ROUND 6

No. 184, Panthers: Stephen Sullivan , TE, LSU

, TE, LSU No. 191, Jets: Jacob Phillips , LB, LSU

, LB, LSU No. 203, Saints: Julian Blackmon, S, Utah

ROUND 7

No. 237, Titans: Michael Divinity Jr., LB, LSU

LSU PLAYERS PICKED THROUGH 7 ROUNDS: 15

NFL DOT COM (Chad Reuter)

No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow , QB, LSU

, QB, LSU No. 16, Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson , EDGE, LSU

, EDGE, LSU No. 22, Vikings: Justin Jefferson , WR, LSU

, WR, LSU No. 24, Saints : Austin Jackson, OT, USC

: Austin Jackson, OT, USC No. 28, Ravens: Patrick Queen , LB, LSU

, LB, LSU No. 29, Titans: Kristian Fulton , CB, LSU

, CB, LSU No. 32, Chiefs: Lloyd Cushenberry, OL, LSU

LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 6 ... (FULL MOCK)

ROUND 2

No. 35, Lions: Grant Delpit , S, LSU

, S, LSU No. 54, Bills: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

ROUND 3

No. 69, Panthers: Damien Lewis, OL, LSU

ROUND 4

No. 107, Bengals: Jacob Phillips , LB, LSU

, LB, LSU No. 111, Texans: Rashard Lawrence , DL, LSU

, DL, LSU No. 129, Ravens: Thaddeus Moss , TE, LSU

, TE, LSU No. 130, Saints: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

ROUND 5

No. 162, Redskins: Stephen Sullivan , TE, LSU

, TE, LSU No. 169, Saints: Collin Johnson, WR, Texas

ROUND 6

No. 191, Jets: Saahdiq Charles , OT, LSU

, OT, LSU No. 203, Saints: Delontae Scott, EDGE, SMU

ROUND 7

No picks

LSU PLAYERS PICKED THROUGH 7 ROUNDS: 14

DRAFTTEK

ROUND 1

No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow , QB, LSU

, QB, LSU No. 16, Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson , EDGE, LSU

, EDGE, LSU No. 17, Cowboys: Kristian Fulton , CB, LSU

, CB, LSU No. 20, Jaguars: Patrick Queen , LB, LSU

, LB, LSU No. 24, Saints : Jordan Love, QB, LSU

: Jordan Love, QB, LSU No. 28, Ravens: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 5 ... (FULL MOCK)

ROUND 2

No. 38, Panthers: Grant Delpit , S, LSU

, S, LSU No. 46, Broncos: Lloyd Cushenberry III , C, LSU

, C, LSU No. 56, Dolphins: Damien Lewis, OL, LSU

ROUND 3

No. 76, Buccaneers: Clyde Edwards-Helaire , RB, LSU

, RB, LSU No. 88, Saints : Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota

: Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota No. 95, Broncos: Rashard Lawrence, DL, LSU

ROUND 4

No. 113, Panthers: Jacob Phillips , LB, LSU

, LB, LSU No. 130, Saints: Lamar Jackson, CB, Nebraska

ROUND 5

No. 169, Saints: Chapelle Russell, OLB, Temple

ROUND 6

No. 203, Saints: Jacob Breeland, TE, Oregon

ROUND 7

No. 221, Panthers: Michael Divinity Jr. , LB, LSU

, LB, LSU No. 234, Rams: Saahdiq Charles , OT, LSU

, OT, LSU No. 245, 49ers: Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU

LSU PLAYERS PICKED THROUGH 7 ROUNDS: 14

WALTER FOOTBALL (Charlie Campbell)

ROUND 1

No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow , QB, LSU

, QB, LSU No. 17, Cowboys: K'Lavon Chaisson , EDGE, LSU

, EDGE, LSU No. 21, Eagles: Justin Jefferson , WR, LSU

, WR, LSU No. 24, Saints: Patrick Queen , LB, LSU

, LB, LSU No. 29, Titans: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 5 ... (FULL MOCK)

ROUND 2

No. 45, Buccaneers: Clyde Edwards-Helaire , RB, LSU

, RB, LSU No. 51, Cowboys: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

ROUND 3

No. 65, Bengals: Lloyd Cushenberry III , C, LSU

, C, LSU No. 88, Saints: Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU

ROUND 4

No. 128, Bills: Damien Lewis , OL, LSU

, OL, LSU No. 130, Saints : Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

: Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma No. 145, Eagles: Rashard Lawrence, DL, LSU

ROUND 5

No. 164, Cowboys: Stephen Sullivan , TE, LSU

, TE, LSU No. 169, Saints: DJ Wonnum, DE, South Carolina

DJ Wonnum, DE, South Carolina No. 178, Broncos: Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU

ROUND 6

No. 203, Saints: Thakarius Keyes, CB, Tulane

ROUND 7

No picks

LSU PLAYERS PICKED THROUGH 7 ROUNDS: 13

WALTER FOOTBALL (Walter Cherepinsky)

ROUND 1

No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow , QB, LSU

, QB, LSU No. 17, Cowboys: K'Lavon Chaisson , EDGE, LSU

, EDGE, LSU No. 19, Raiders: Patrick Queen , LB, LSU

, LB, LSU No. 24, Saints: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 4 ... (FULL MOCK)

ROUND 2

No. 41, Browns: Grant Delpit , S, LSU

, S, LSU No. 55, Ravens: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

ROUND 3

No. 69, Panthers: Kristian Fulton , CB, LSU

, CB, LSU No. 73, Jaguars: Jacob Phillips , LB, LSU

, LB, LSU No. 88, Saints : Troy Pride, CB, Notre Dame

: Troy Pride, CB, Notre Dame No. 92, Ravens: Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU

ROUND 4

No. 107, Bengals: Damien Lewis , OL, LSU

, OL, LSU No. 116, Jaguars: Saahdiq Charles , OT, LSU

, OT, LSU No. 130, Saints : Krys Barnes, LB, UCLA

: Krys Barnes, LB, UCLA No. 141, Dolphins: Lloyd Cushenberry III , C, LSU

, C, LSU No. 146, Eagles: Michael Divinity Jr., LB, LSU

ROUND 5

No. 169, Saints: Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic

ROUND 6

No. 203, Saints: Ben Cleveland, OG, Georgia

ROUND 7

No picks

LSU PLAYERS PICKED THROUGH 7 ROUNDS: 13

