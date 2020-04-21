At long last the NFL Draft is nearly here. Or is it there? Everywhere?
However you choose to refer to the "virtual" 2020 NFL Draft as the coronavirus continues, one thing is for sure: LSU will be a major player.
The Tigers now have seven players appearing in the first round of one or more of 42 recent mock drafts surveyed just days ahead of the first round on April 23. That total has increased by one from the six names commonly projected on the first round of draft boards due to former LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry III sneaking into the back end of a mock draft by Chad Reuter of CBS Sports.
While an extreme longshot, seven first-round picks from LSU would break the all-time record set by Miami with their six first-rounders in the 2004 draft.
LSU has a reasonable chance to tie that mark, with Joe Burrow appearing to be a shoo-in at No. 1 overall and wide receiver Justin Jefferson, edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson and linebacker Patrick Queen combining to appear in the first round of 96.7% of the mock drafts surveyed.
Jefferson's name appeared in all 42 mock drafts, largely collected from NFLMockDraftDatabase.com, though his range of landing spots was wide. The most common selection for Jefferson was No. 21 to the Philadelphia Eagles, which appeared in nine different mocks. He went No. 22, held by the Vikings, eight times, and also landed at the No. 20 pick held by the Jaguars and No. 15 held by the Broncos six times each.
The landing spots for Chaisson and Queen appeared much more confident. Chaisson landed at the No. 17 pick held by the Cowboys in 36% of mock drafts surveyed, while Queen went down the road to the New Orleans Saints at No. 24 in 48.7% of mock drafts. That pick would mark the first time in franchise history the Saints drafted a former LSU player in the first round.
Regardless of their names or specific landing spots, LSU has four of more players chosen in 100 percent of the mock drafts surveyed, which would tie the 2007 class for most picks in a single draft. That year also featured an LSU quarterback at No. 1 overall when the then-Oakland Raiders chose JaMarcus Russell.
Beyond that it's the prospect of two Tiger defensive backs that are the biggest question marks. Cornerback Kristian Fulton appeared in the first round of 31 of the 42 mock drafts surveyed, while safety Grant Delpit continued his draft slide, and appearing in the first round of only 19% of mock drafts surveyed.
It's a stark turnaround from a similar survey done January and in the days before the Tigers' championship victory, which saw Delpit in the first round of all mock drafts while Jefferson, Chaisson and Queen were largely absent. Delpit's fall coincided with his choice to skip on-field workouts at the NFL Combine, which he said was aimed to rest the ankle he hurt midseason before showing off at LSU's pro day.
Coronavirus forced that event to be canceled, forcing Delpit to hold a private workout from which he reported a 4.39-second 40-yard dash.
Grant Delpit clocks a (4.39) 40 at his Pro-Day...Someone’s going to get a heck of a Safety Prospect...— Josh Lemoine (@LSUTruth) April 9, 2020
Watching him slip down the board was confusing. I Still like him as my #1 or #2 Safety in this Draft.
(#LSU)🐯
pic.twitter.com/H3WzERyNe6
Should Delpit go in the first round, the most common landing spot is the No. 20 pick owned by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Of the 15 multi-round mock drafts surveyed, Delpit was chosen in the first round just four times, but no later than the No. 53 pick of the second round in the other 11.
Days 2 and 3 of the draft could be just as interesting for former Tigers, with nine more players appearing in mock drafts and as many as 15 players drafted in some projections. That total would break the NCAA record for players selected in a single draft, set by Ohio State's 14 players in the 2004 draft. The SEC record is held by Alabama, which had 12 players drafted in 2018.
Cushenberry and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire are the highest-picked of the players outside of the first round, with a majority of their mock draft picks coming in the second round.
LSU IN THE FIRST ROUND
- JOE BURROW: 42/42; High: 1; Most common: No. 1, Bengals (42 times)
- JUSTIN JEFFERSON: 42/42; High: 15; Most common: No. 21, Eagles (9 times); No. 22, Vikings (8 times)
- K'LAVON CHAISSON: 41/42; High: 14; Most common: No. 17, Cowboys (15 times); No. 16, Falcons (6 times)
- PATRICK QUEEN: 39/42; High: 14; Most common: No. 24, Saints (19 times); No. 28, Ravens (10 times)
- KRISTIAN FULTON: 31/42; High: 16; Most common: No. 19, Raiders (7 times); No. 22, Vikings (6 times)
- GRANT DELPIT: 8/42; High: 18; Most common: No. 20, Jaguars (4 times); No. 26, Dolphins & No. 41, Browns (3 times)
- LLOYD CUSHENBERRY: 1/42; High: No. 32, Chiefs
ROUND 2 AND BEYOND
- CLYDE EDWARDS-HELAIRE: 13 of 15 (Picks: 45; 49; 52; 54; 55; 60; 61; 63; 63; 70; 72; 76; 76
- LLOYD CUSHENBERRY: 13 of 15 (Picks: 43; 46; 49; 52; 56; 56; 57; 63; 63; 63; 65; 70; 141)
- RASHARD LAWRENCE: 6 of 15 (Picks: 95; 101; 111; 115; 145; 154)
- SAAHDIQ CHARLES: 6 of 15) (Picks: 108; 116; 116; 132; 191; 234)
- JACOB PHILLIPS: 8 of 15 (Picks: 73; 92; 107; 113; 178; 180; 191; 200
- MICHAEL DIVINITY: 3 of 15 (pick: 146; 221; 237)
- THADDEUS MOSS: 7 of 15 (Picks: 88; 92; 122; 129; 134; 143; 245)
- DAMIEN LEWIS: 9 of 15 (Picks: 56; 59; 69; 70; 71; 81; 88; 107; 128)
- DELPIT: 11 of 15 (Picks: 34; 35; 35; 36; 38; 39; 41; 41; 41; 51; 53)
- STEPHEN SULLIVAN: 4 of 15 (Picks: 162; 164; 184; 218)
- FULTON: 3 of 15 (Picks: 38, 38, 69)
- QUEEN: 2 of 15 (Picks: 33; 33)
MOCK DRAFT ROUNDUP
CONSENSUS MOCK (NFL MOCK DRAFT DATABASE)
- No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- No. 16, Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
- No. 17, Cowboys: Grant Delpit, S, LSU
- No. 20, Jaguars: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
- No. 21, Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
- No. 24, Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 6 ... (FULL MOCK)
BENGALS DOT COM
- No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- No. 14, Buccaneers: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
- No. 19, Raiders: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
- No. 20, Jaguars: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
- No. 24, Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 5 ... (FULL MOCK)
CBS SPORTS (Bryan DeArdo)
- No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- No. 16, Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
- No. 19, Raiders: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
- *No. 21, Packers: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
- No. 24, Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 5 ... (FULL MOCK)
CBS SPORTS (Will Brinson)
- No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- No. 21, Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
- *No. 23, 49ers: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
- No. 24, Saints: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
- No. 27, Seahawks: K'Lavon Chaisson, WR, LSU
- No. 28, Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 5 ... (FULL MOCK)
CBS SPORTS (Ryan Wilson)
- No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- No. 17, Cowboys: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
- No. 22, Vikings: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
- No. 24, Saints: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
- No. 28, Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
- No. 29, Titans: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 5 ... (FULL MOCK)
CBS SPORTS (RJ White)
- No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- No. 17, Cowboys: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
- No. 19, Raiders: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
- No. 21, Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
- No. 24, Saints: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
- No. 29, Titans: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 5 ... (FULL MOCK)
CBS SPORTS (Tom Fornelli)
- No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- No. 15, Broncos: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
- *No. 18, Redskins: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
- No. 19, Raiders: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
- No. 24, Saints: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
- No. 26, Dolphins: Grant Delpit, S, LSU
- No. 28, Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 6 ... (FULL MOCK)
CBS SPORTS (Josh Edwards)
- No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- *No. 21, Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
- No. 22, Vikings: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
- No. 24, Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 4 ... (FULL MOCK)
INSIDE THE STAR
- No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- No. 17, Cowboys: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
- No. 20, Jaguars: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
- No. 24, Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 4 ... (FULL MOCK)
BLEACHER REPORT (Kristopher Knox)
- No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- No. 15, Broncos: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
- No. 22, Vikings: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
- No. 24, Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 4 ... (FULL MOCK)
N.Y. POST
- No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- No. 17, Cowboys: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
- No. 20, Jaguars: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
- No. 24, Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 4 ... (FULL MOCK)
MY HIGH PLAINS
- No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- No. 16, Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
- No. 20, Jaguars: Grant Delpit, S, LSU
- No. 21, Eagles: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
- No. 22, Vikings: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
- No. 24, Saints: Cesar Ruiz, OL, Michigan
- No. 25, Vikings: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 6 ... (FULL MOCK)
DETROIT FREE PRESS
- No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- No. 17, Cowboys: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
- No. 19, Raiders: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
- No. 24, Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
- No. 25, Vikings: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
- No. 26, Dolphins: Grant Delpit, S, LSU
LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 6 ... (FULL MOCK)
THE ACTION NETWORK
- No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- No. 17, Cowboys: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
- No. 19, Raiders: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
- No. 20, Jaguars: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
- No. 24, Saints: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
- No. 28, Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 5 ... (FULL MOCK)
DAWG POUND DAILY
- No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- No. 16, Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
- No. 20, Jaguars: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
- No. 22, Vikings: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
- No. 24, Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 5 ... (FULL MOCK)
LAS VEGAS REVIEW JOURNAL
- No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- No. 15, Broncos: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
- No. 17, Cowboys: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
- No. 20, Jaguars: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
- No. 24, Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 5 ... (FULL MOCK)
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED (Roy Larking)
- No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- No. 17, Cowboys: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
- No. 21, Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
- No. 22, Vikings: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
- No. 24, Saints: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
- No. 28, Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 5 ... (FULL MOCK)
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED (Mark Morales-Smith)
- No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- No. 17, Cowboys: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
- No. 24, Saints: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
- No. 28, Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
- No. 32, Chiefs: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 5 ... (FULL MOCK)
L.A. TIMES (beat writers)
- No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- No. 16, Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
- No. 20, Jaguars: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
- No. 21, Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
- No. 24, Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
- No. 26, Dolphins: Grant Delpit, S, LSU
LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 6 ... (FULL MOCK)
PALM BEACH POST
- No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- No. 16, Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
- No. 21, Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
- No. 24, Saints: Grant Delpit, S, LSU
- No. 30, Packers: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 5 ... (FULL MOCK)
ATLANTA FALCONS DOT COM
- No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- No. 18, Dolphins: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
- No. 19, Raiders: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
- No. 24, Saints: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
- No. 27, Seahawks: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 5 ... (FULL MOCK)
FOX NEWS
- No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- No. 16, Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
- No. 20, Jaguars: Grant Delpit, S, LSU
- No. 22, Vikings: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
- No. 24, Saints: JK Dobbins, RB, Ohio State
- No. 31, 49ers: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 5 ... (FULL MOCK)
FOR THE WIN
- No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- *No. 15, Saints: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
- No. 19, Raiders: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
- No. 23, Patriots: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
- No. 27, Seahawks: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 4 ... (FULL MOCK)
NFL DOT COM (Peter Schrager)
- No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- No. 20, Jaguars: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
- No. 21, Eagles: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
- No. 22, Vikings: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
- No. 24, Saints: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State
LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 4 ... (FULL MOCK)
NFL DOT COM (Bucky Brooks)
- No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- No. 17, Cowboys: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
- No. 19, Raiders: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
- No. 22, Vikings: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
- No. 24, Saints: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
- No. 25, Vikings: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 5 ... (FULL MOCK)
NFL DOT COM (Daniel Jeremiah)
- No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- No. 17, Cowboys: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
- No. 20, Jaguars: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
- No. 24, Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 4 ... (FULL MOCK)
STADIUM
- No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- No. 18, Dolphins: Grant Delpit, S, LSU
- No. 19, Raiders: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
- No. 24, Saints: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
- *No. 26, Lions: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
- No. 28, Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
- No. 30, Packers: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 6 ... (FULL MOCK)
WASHINGTON TIMES
- No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- No. 15, Broncos: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
- No. 20, Jaguars: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
- No. 24, Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 4 ... (FULL MOCK)
MULTI ROUND
REAL GM
ROUND 1
- No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- No. 14, Buccaneers: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
- No. 15, Broncos: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
- No. 24, Saints: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
- No. 26, Dolphins: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 4 ... (FULL MOCK)
ROUND 2
- No. 33, Bengals: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
- No. 49, Steelers: Lloyd Cushenberry III, C, LSU
- No. 53, Eagles: Grant Delpit, S, LSU
- No. 61, Titans: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU
LSU PLAYERS PICKED THROUGH 2 ROUNDS: 8
CBS SPORTS (Chris Trapasso)
ROUND 1
- No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- *No. 17, Vikings: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
- No. 20, Jaguars: Grant Delpit, S, LSU
- No. 21, Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
- *No. 22, Cowboys: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
- No. 24, Saints: AJ Espenesa, EDGE, Iowa
LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 5 ... (FULL MOCK)
ROUND 2
- No. 33, Bengals: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
LSU PLAYERS PICKED THROUGH 2 ROUNDS: 6
FANTASY PROS
ROUND 1
- No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- No. 17, Cowboys: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
- No. 18, Dolphins: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
- No. 22, Vikings: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
- No. 24, Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 5 ... (FULL MOCK)
ROUND 2
- No. 35, Lions: Grant Delpit, S, LSU
- No. 57, Rams: Lloyd Cushenberry III, C, LSU
- No. 63, Chiefs: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU
LSU PLAYERS PICKED THROUGH TWO ROUNDS: 8
ESPN (Mel Kiper)
ROUND 1
- No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- No. 15, Broncos: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
- No. 16, Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
- No. 24, Saints: AJ Terrell, CB, Clemson
- No. 28, Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 4 ... (FULL MOCK)
ROUND 2
- No. 38, Panthers: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
- No. 41, Browns: Grant Delpit, S, LSU
- No. 52, Rams: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU
LSU PLAYERS PICKED THROUGH 2 ROUNDS: 7
TANKATHON
ROUND 1
- No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- No. 16, Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
- No. 20, Jaguars: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
- No. 22 Vikings: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
- No. 24, Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 5 ... (FULL MOCK)
ROUND 2
- No. 38, Panthers: Grant Delpit, S, LSU
- No. 63, Chiefs: Lloyd Cushenberry III, C, LSU
ROUND 3
- No. 72, Cardinals: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU
- No. 88, Saints: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington
- No. 92, Ravens: Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU
LSU PLAYERS PICKED THROUGH 3 ROUNDS: 9
ROTOBALLER
ROUND 1
- No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- No. 15, Broncos: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
- *No. 17, Dolphins: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
- No. 24, Saints: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
- No. 28, Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 4 ... (FULL MOCK)
ROUND 2
- No. 38, Panthers: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
- No. 39, Dolphins: Grant Delpit, S, LSU
- No. 63, Chiefs: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU
ROUND 3
- No. 70, Dolphins: Lloyd Cushenberry III, C, LSU
- No. 81, Raiders: Damien Lewis, OL, LSU
- No. 88, Saints: Troy Dye, LB, Oregon
LSU PLAYERS PICKED THROUGH 3 ROUNDS: 9
CBS SPORTS (Dan Schneier)
ROUND 1
- No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- *No. 14, Panthers: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
- No. 20, Jaguars: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
- No. 23, Patriots: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
- No. 24, Saints: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
- No. 25, Vikings: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
- No. 32, Chiefs: Grant Delpit, S, LSU
LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 6 ... (FULL MOCK)
ROUND 2
- No. 63, Chiefs: Lloyd Cushenberry III, C, LSU
ROUND 3
- No. 76, Buccaneers: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU
- No. 88, Saints: Damien Lewis, OL, LSU
- No. 98, Patriots: Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU
LSU PLAYERS PICKED THROUGH 3 ROUNDS: 10
THE DRAFT NETWORK (Trevor Sikkema)
ROUND 1
- No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- No. 16, Falcons: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
- *No. 17, 49ers: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
- *No. 21, Titans: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
- No. 24, Saints: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
- No. 29, Eagles: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 5 ... (FULL MOCK)
ROUND 2
- No. 41, Browns: Grant Delpit, S, LSU
- No. 45, Buccaneers: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU
- No. 56, Dolphins: Lloyd Cushenberry III, C, LSU
ROUND 3
- No. 85, Lions: Damien Lewis, OL, LSU
- No. 88, Saints: Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma
- No. 102, Steelers: Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU
LSU PLAYERS PICKED THROUGH 3 ROUNDS: 10
THE DRAFT NETWORK (Kyle Crabbs)
ROUND 1
- No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- No. 20, Jaguars: Grant Delpit, S, LSU
- No. 23, Patriots: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
- No. 24, Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
- No. 25, Vikings: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
- No. 32, Chiefs: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 6 ... (FULL MOCK)
ROUND 2
- No. 60, Ravens: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU
- No. 63, Chiefs: Lloyd Cushenberry III, C, LSU
ROUND 3
- No. 71, Dolphins: Damien Lewis, OL, LSU
- No. 88, Saints: Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA
- No. 101, Seahawks: Rashard Lawrence, DL, LSU
ROUND 4
- No. 108, Redskins: Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU
- No. 122, Colts: Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU
- No. 130, Saints: KJ Hill, WR, Ohio State
ROUND 5
- No. 169, Saints: JR Reed, S, Georgia
ROUND 6
- No. 200, 49ers: Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU
- No. 203, Saints: Josiah Coatney, DL, Ole Miss
ROUND 7
- No. 218, Giants: Stephen Sullivan, TE, LSU
LSU PLAYERS PICKED THROUGH 7 ROUNDS: 14
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED (Kevin Hanson)
ROUND 1
- No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- No. 16, Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
- No. 19, Raiders: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
- No. 21, Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
- No. 24, Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 5 ... (FULL MOCK)
ROUND 2
- *No. 34, Seahawks: Grant Delpit, S, LSU
- No. 49, Steelers: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU
- No. 52, Rams: Lloyd Cushenberry III, C, LSU
ROUND 3
- No. 70, Dolphins: Damien Lewis, OL, LSU
- No. 88, Saints: Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan
ROUND 4
- No. 116, Jaguars: Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU
- No. 130, Saints: Jason Strowbridge, EDGE, Noth Carolina
- No. 143, Falcons: Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU
ROUND 5
- No. 154, Dolphins: Rashard Lawrence, DL, LSU
- No. 169, Saints: John Reid, CB, Penn State
ROUND 6
- No. 180, Bengals: Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU
- No. 203, Saints: Tremayne Anchrum, IOL, Clemson
ROUND 7
- No picks
LSU PLAYERS PICKED THROUGH 7 ROUNDS: 13
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED (Logan Lamorandier)
ROUND 1
- No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- No. 17, Cowboys: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
- No. 20, Jaguars: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
- No. 24, Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
- No. 30, Packers: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 5 ... (FULL MOCK)
ROUND 2
- No. 36, Giants: Grant Delpit, S, LSU
- No. 43, Bears: Lloyd Cushenberry III, C, LSU
- No. 59, Seahawks: Damien Lewis, OL, LSU
ROUND 3
- No. 70, Dolphins: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU
- No. 88, Saints: Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma
ROUND 4
- No. 115, Browns: Rashard Lawrence, DL, LSU
- No. 130, Saints: Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M
- No. 132, Vikings: Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSUre
- No. 134, Ravens: Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU
ROUND 5
- No. 169, Saints: Dane Jackson, CB, Pittsburgh
ROUND 6
- No. 184, Panthers: Stephen Sullivan, TE, LSU
- No. 191, Jets: Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU
- No. 203, Saints: Julian Blackmon, S, Utah
ROUND 7
- No. 237, Titans: Michael Divinity Jr., LB, LSU
LSU PLAYERS PICKED THROUGH 7 ROUNDS: 15
NFL DOT COM (Chad Reuter)
- No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- No. 16, Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
- No. 22, Vikings: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
- No. 24, Saints: Austin Jackson, OT, USC
- No. 28, Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
- No. 29, Titans: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
- No. 32, Chiefs: Lloyd Cushenberry, OL, LSU
LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 6 ... (FULL MOCK)
ROUND 2
- No. 35, Lions: Grant Delpit, S, LSU
- No. 54, Bills: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU
ROUND 3
- No. 69, Panthers: Damien Lewis, OL, LSU
ROUND 4
- No. 107, Bengals: Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU
- No. 111, Texans: Rashard Lawrence, DL, LSU
- No. 129, Ravens: Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU
- No. 130, Saints: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia
ROUND 5
- No. 162, Redskins: Stephen Sullivan, TE, LSU
- No. 169, Saints: Collin Johnson, WR, Texas
ROUND 6
- No. 191, Jets: Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU
- No. 203, Saints: Delontae Scott, EDGE, SMU
ROUND 7
- No picks
LSU PLAYERS PICKED THROUGH 7 ROUNDS: 14
DRAFTTEK
ROUND 1
- No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- No. 16, Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
- No. 17, Cowboys: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
- No. 20, Jaguars: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
- No. 24, Saints: Jordan Love, QB, LSU
- No. 28, Ravens: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 5 ... (FULL MOCK)
ROUND 2
- No. 38, Panthers: Grant Delpit, S, LSU
- No. 46, Broncos: Lloyd Cushenberry III, C, LSU
- No. 56, Dolphins: Damien Lewis, OL, LSU
ROUND 3
- No. 76, Buccaneers: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU
- No. 88, Saints: Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota
- No. 95, Broncos: Rashard Lawrence, DL, LSU
ROUND 4
- No. 113, Panthers: Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU
- No. 130, Saints: Lamar Jackson, CB, Nebraska
ROUND 5
- No. 169, Saints: Chapelle Russell, OLB, Temple
ROUND 6
- No. 203, Saints: Jacob Breeland, TE, Oregon
ROUND 7
- No. 221, Panthers: Michael Divinity Jr., LB, LSU
- No. 234, Rams: Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU
- No. 245, 49ers: Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU
LSU PLAYERS PICKED THROUGH 7 ROUNDS: 14
WALTER FOOTBALL (Charlie Campbell)
ROUND 1
- No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- No. 17, Cowboys: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
- No. 21, Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
- No. 24, Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
- No. 29, Titans: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 5 ... (FULL MOCK)
ROUND 2
- No. 45, Buccaneers: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU
- No. 51, Cowboys: Grant Delpit, S, LSU
ROUND 3
- No. 65, Bengals: Lloyd Cushenberry III, C, LSU
- No. 88, Saints: Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU
ROUND 4
- No. 128, Bills: Damien Lewis, OL, LSU
- No. 130, Saints: Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma
- No. 145, Eagles: Rashard Lawrence, DL, LSU
ROUND 5
- No. 164, Cowboys: Stephen Sullivan, TE, LSU
- No. 169, Saints: DJ Wonnum, DE, South Carolina
- No. 178, Broncos: Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU
ROUND 6
- No. 203, Saints: Thakarius Keyes, CB, Tulane
ROUND 7
- No picks
LSU PLAYERS PICKED THROUGH 7 ROUNDS: 13
WALTER FOOTBALL (Walter Cherepinsky)
ROUND 1
- No. 1, Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- No. 17, Cowboys: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
- No. 19, Raiders: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
- No. 24, Saints: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
LSU FIRST ROUNDERS: 4 ... (FULL MOCK)
ROUND 2
- No. 41, Browns: Grant Delpit, S, LSU
- No. 55, Ravens: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU
ROUND 3
- No. 69, Panthers: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
- No. 73, Jaguars: Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU
- No. 88, Saints: Troy Pride, CB, Notre Dame
- No. 92, Ravens: Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU
ROUND 4
- No. 107, Bengals: Damien Lewis, OL, LSU
- No. 116, Jaguars: Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU
- No. 130, Saints: Krys Barnes, LB, UCLA
- No. 141, Dolphins: Lloyd Cushenberry III, C, LSU
- No. 146, Eagles: Michael Divinity Jr., LB, LSU
ROUND 5
- No. 169, Saints: Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic
ROUND 6
- No. 203, Saints: Ben Cleveland, OG, Georgia
ROUND 7
- No picks
LSU PLAYERS PICKED THROUGH 7 ROUNDS: 13
