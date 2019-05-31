With the NCAA semifinals and finals less than a week away, the LSU track and field program continued to rack up the postseason honors.
On Friday, the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced its annual awards for the South Central Region, which includes Louisiana.
Freshman pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis was the South Central top men's field athlete, while LSU coaches Dennis Shaver and Todd Lane were named the men's head coach and men's assistant coach of the year, respectively.
Duplantis broke the collegiate record in the pole vault earlier this season when he cleared 19 feet, 8¼ inches to claim the title by nearly 1½ feet at the Southeastern Conference championships on May 11.
The 2018 European champion also jumped 19-5 a couple of weeks earlier, which, at the time, was good for the second-best clearance of all time by a collegian.
Shaver, who is in his 15th season as the head coach of the Tigers and Lady Tigers, led the men to their first SEC title in 29 years.
This is the sixth time Shaver has been recognized as the South Central head coach of the year with each of his previous five awards coming on the women's side.
The LSU men, who have been ranked second in the country for much of the outdoor season, are third going into the national semifinals and finals that will be held Wednesday through Saturday in Austin, Texas.
Lane, whose athletes scored 46 of LSU’s 105 points at the SEC championships, is the South Central men's assistant coach of the year for the first time in his 12 years on Shaver's staff.
Lane will have five athletes and a total of six scoring opportunities at the NCAA semifinals after coaching three SEC champions last month.
Duplantis won the pole vault, while Christian Miller claimed the title in the triple jump and JuVaughn Harrison took the high jump.
Lane's long-jump crew of Harrison, Rayvon Grey, Kenan Jones and Da'Quan Bellard is ranked No. 1 in the USTFCCCA Event Squad rankings.