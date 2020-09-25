College football is here and LSU kicks off its season with a home game against Mississippi State Saturday afternoon.
Here's everything you need to know about LSU and the SEC as this historic season begins:
PREVIEWING THE GAME
Experts predict a victory for the Tigers despite replacements in the starting lineup. Orgeron thinks the running backs are one of LSU’s strengths and the team is expected to lean on them to hold up against senior running back Kylin Hill, Mississippi State's most dynamic player.
LSU hosts Mississippi State in the first weekend of the Southeastern Conference's 10-game, league-only schedule. These are staff writer Wilson Alexander's keys to the game for LSU.
Bo Pelini will debut his highly-anticipated defense against Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello. The new defensive coordinator was the only call Orgeron made to replace Dave Aranda, now the head coach at Baylor.
Clear the work schedule. Slide into a local burrito joint. Watch the LSU Tigers play football, global pandemic be damned.
Take a look at the spacing of Mike Leach's offensive linemen, and you'll know part of why the Mississippi State coach's offenses are so successful.
LSU has played Mississippi State 114 times and holds a 75-35-3 lead in the series.
TIGERS TO WATCH
LSU released its first official depth chart Monday in advance of the season opener. The Tigers have seven returning starters from the team that won the 2019 championship.
Tyrion Davis-Price, a sophomore running back with the Tigers, tweeted late Monday that his performance Saturday would be in honor Remy Hidalgo, a Denham Springs High School athlete who died after collapsing during a football practice.
Myles Brennan is preparing to take the field as LSU's starting quarterback, but the junior said he's more focused on the games ahead than on trying to match Joe Burrow's legacy.
BJ Ojulari is said by Orgeron to be, "probably our best pass rusher right now." In addition to his skills on the field, LSU's newest defensive end is the grandson of a Nigerian prince, the descendant of a powerful war chief and king.
HOW'S THE SEC SHAPING UP?
The SEC will have a unique dynamic this season with 10 conference-only games spread as scheduled over an 11-week window. The two extra games will make it difficult for any team to go unbeaten. Alabama is the favorite, but Georgia starts in the top five, Florida is a trendy choice and reigning champion LSU and Texas A&M can’t be discounted.
LSU kicks off the 2020 football season on Saturday against Mississippi State.
A SEASON LIKE NO OTHER
The LSU-Mississippi State matchup will be the largest organized event in Louisiana since coronavirus struck in the spring. Still, the stadium will seem strangely empty with only 25,000 fans instead of the usual hundred thousand. Coronavirus regulations also prohibit on-campus tailgates.
Fans 18 and older must complete a coronavirus screening before they can enter Tiger Stadium.
LSU has many changes to its game day protocol this year. See them all here.
Ticket prices are also different this year, with sales at a 247% increase from the Tigers' opener last year. LSU clocks in a bit above that conference mark overall with an average secondary market ticket price of $204.
Tiger Stadium is preparing for the crowds with social distancing placards and roped off seats. Hand sanitizers are spread throughout the stadium along with signage reminding guests to wash their hands and socially distance.
