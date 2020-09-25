College football is here and LSU kicks off its season with a home game against Mississippi State Saturday afternoon.

Here's everything you need to know about LSU and the SEC as this historic season begins:

PREVIEWING THE GAME

Experts predict a victory for the Tigers despite replacements in the starting lineup. Orgeron thinks the running backs are one of LSU’s strengths and the team is expected to lean on them to hold up against senior running back Kylin Hill, Mississippi State's most dynamic player.

How does LSU beat Mississippi State? Keys include pressure K.J. Costello and win the run game LSU hosts Mississippi State in the first weekend of the Southeastern Conference's 10-game, league-only schedule. These are staff writer Wilson Alexander's keys to the game for LSU.

Bo Pelini will debut his highly-anticipated defense against Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello. The new defensive coordinator was the only call Orgeron made to replace Dave Aranda, now the head coach at Baylor.

+4 Why Mike Leach's Mississippi State offense is a unique challenge for LSU's pass rush Take a look at the spacing of Mike Leach's offensive linemen, and you'll know part of why the Mississippi State coach's offenses are so successful.

LSU has played Mississippi State 114 times and holds a 75-35-3 lead in the series.

Majesty, mayhem and mud: Five memorable games from the long LSU-Mississippi State rivalry Rivalries with Alabama, Florida and Texas A&M may loom larger on the LSU schedule, but the Tigers have played more games against Mississip…

TIGERS TO WATCH

LSU released its first official depth chart Monday in advance of the season opener. The Tigers have seven returning starters from the team that won the 2019 championship.

See who starts for LSU in the Tigers' first official depth chart LSU released its first official depth chart Monday before the season opener against Mississippi State.

Tyrion Davis-Price, a sophomore running back with the Tigers, tweeted late Monday that his performance Saturday would be in honor Remy Hidalgo, a Denham Springs High School athlete who died after collapsing during a football practice.

LSU football player promises to 'give you a show' in season opener in honor of Remy Hidalgo An LSU football player has dedicated his performance during the Tigers' season opener on Saturday to Remy Hidalgo, a Denham Springs High Schoo…

Myles Brennan is preparing to take the field as LSU's starting quarterback, but the junior said he's more focused on the games ahead than on trying to match Joe Burrow's legacy.

BJ Ojulari is said by Orgeron to be, "probably our best pass rusher right now." In addition to his skills on the field, LSU's newest defensive end is the grandson of a Nigerian prince, the descendant of a powerful war chief and king.

HOW'S THE SEC SHAPING UP?

The SEC will have a unique dynamic this season with 10 conference-only games spread as scheduled over an 11-week window. The two extra games will make it difficult for any team to go unbeaten. Alabama is the favorite, but Georgia starts in the top five, Florida is a trendy choice and reigning champion LSU and Texas A&M can’t be discounted.

Rabalais: The team that wins the SEC in 2020 may not be the best, but maybe the luckiest To finally reach the moon, astronaut Alan Shepard had to overcome a debilitating inner ear problem that grounded him for years and a string of…

A SEASON LIKE NO OTHER

The LSU-Mississippi State matchup will be the largest organized event in Louisiana since coronavirus struck in the spring. Still, the stadium will seem strangely empty with only 25,000 fans instead of the usual hundred thousand. Coronavirus regulations also prohibit on-campus tailgates.

Fans 18 and older must complete a coronavirus screening before they can enter Tiger Stadium.

Rabalais: From backyard parties to cutouts to actual tickets, LSU fans find ways to celebrate the season LSU football fans have earned an unparalleled reputation for their intensity, both good and not so good. I remember a Tiger player named Thoma…

Ticket prices are also different this year, with sales at a 247% increase from the Tigers' opener last year. LSU clocks in a bit above that conference mark overall with an average secondary market ticket price of $204.

Tiger Stadium is preparing for the crowds with social distancing placards and roped off seats. Hand sanitizers are spread throughout the stadium along with signage reminding guests to wash their hands and socially distance.

The Tigers' first football game begins 2:30 Saturday in Death Valley.