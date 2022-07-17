After being overlooked in the 2021 NBA draft, former LSU forward Trendon Watford is starting to make a name for himself as a professional.
Watford got a chance when he signed a two-way contract with the Portland Trail Blazers last summer, a deal that was converted into a standard contract in February.
After playing in 48 games with 10 starts as a rookie, he may get more opportunities this season after leading the Trail Blazers to the NBA Summer League title in Las Vegas.
The 6-foot-9, 230-pound Watford scored 19 points and had seven rebounds, three steals and two assists in Portland's 85-77 win over the New York Knicks in the title game Sunday.
The Trail Blazers won their final four games in the event after falling to Detroit 81-78 in their opener on July 8.
Watford was a unanimous MVP pick of the championship game after playing a key role in quelling a Knicks' rally that trimmed a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit to seven with 7:02 left.
He had a hand in Portland's next four scores, starting with a 3-point shot that pushed the lead back to double digits at 67-57.
He then added an assist, a dunk and a driving layup that completed a 9-2 run that produced a comfortable 14-point cushion with 3:59 remaining.
Watford averaged 13.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in five games.
Watford wasn't the only former LSU player to stand out in 11-day event that included all 30 NBA clubs.
• Cam Thomas, a first-round draft pick of the Brooklyn Nets a year ago, averaged 27.4 points and 4.2 assists for the Nets while scoring at least 25 points in all five games;
• Tari Eason, who was selected 17th overall by the Houston Rockets in last month's draft, averaged 17.2 points and 10.4 rebounds with four doubles-doubles in five games;
• Darius Days, an undrafted free agent who was playing on a tryout basis with the San Antonio Spurs, averaged 13.7 points and 10.0 rebounds in three games before being signed to a two-way contract by the Miami Heat;
• Javonte Smart averaged 15.0 points and 4.3 rebounds in four games with Miami before being waived Saturday.