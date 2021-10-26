The search for LSU’s next football coach has entered the phase of long, drawn-out speculation.

We know Ed Orgeron is going. Eventually. Maybe after a bowl game. But probably not if the Tigers don’t play more like they did while beating Florida two weeks ago and less like they did getting run Saturday by Ole Miss.

We know LSU will hire a new coach. Eventually. Who that will be no one knows, probably not even the man who is doing the hiring, athletic director Scott Woodward.

Meanwhile, there will be speculation. Reams of speculation. Enough words to fill a novel. Hours of speculation on sports talk shows, and enough wind to spin a turbine that could light up Bunkie for a weekend.

Michigan State's Mel Tucker was asked if he's interested in the LSU job. Here's what he said Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker has gained some buzz as a potential content to follow Ed Orgeron at LSU, and the former LSU assistant…

Speculation is the crackling third rail of sports. Oh yes, we focus with laser-like intent on what happens on the field, whether it’s the World Series or the World Cup or curling in next year’s Winter Olympics. But the speculation over coaching moves or NCAA penalties or wherever Deshaun Watson should/will wind up is a big part of it.

Everyone wants to position themselves as being in the know as far as who LSU will hire. An NFL reporter for the New York Daily News wrote Sunday that the top choice as next coach for LSU alums is former passing game coordinator and current Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady. What does that mean? Brady’s one season at LSU in 2019 — of course, a championship one — has taken on an increasingly mythic quality around here, but that doesn’t mean he is really more likely to be LSU’s next coach than anyone else (he isn’t).

No one truly has any idea. That said, we can all make some significant inferences from the facts and past performances we have.

First of all, there was news of a sort Tuesday on the LSU coaching front. The website FootballScoop.com reported that Penn State coach James Franklin, whose name has been stapled to the coaching searches at both LSU and Southern California, has switched agents from Trace Armstrong to CAA’s Jimmy Sexton. Armstrong, you may remember, was representing Tom Herman when LSU was wooing him in 2016. When Armstrong told then-LSU athletic director Joe Alleva they were going to talk to Texas, Alleva got angry and swiftly offered the job to the then-interim Coach O.

Sexton is, of course, the sports agent to the stars when it comes to college coaching, already representing Alabama’s Nick Saban, Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher, Lane Kiffin of Ole Miss, Florida’s Dan Mullen and Georgia’s Kirby Smart. Asked about the report Tuesday, Franklin downplayed it, saying he switched representation in the summer but didn’t publicize it.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Baylor coach Dave Aranda was asked if he's interested in the LSU job. Here's what he said. Baylor football coach Dave Aranda is a familiar name to LSU fans as a former defensive coordinator for the Tigers, and it's only fitting that …

Quite the smoothie, that Franklin. And despite back-to-back losses to Iowa and Illinois (in nine OTs Saturday, breaking the record of seven OTs set in the 2018 LSU-Texas A&M game) with the prospect of a third straight loss this Saturday to Ohio State, he still has the leverage to play Penn State, LSU and USC against each other. Despite any current disappointments, Franklin is likely to get a huge raise from his current $5.5 million salary from LSU, USC or Penn State, where by the way he works for former Tulane athletic director Sandy Barbour.

Meanwhile, not far from Franklin’s current perch in State College, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was angrily refuting stories that have tied his name to the LSU and USC openings. That speculation was first stirred up last week when former Buffalo Bills general manager Doug Whaley went on a New York sports talk show to say Steelers fans should be “very concerned” about six letters regarding Tomlin: “LSU, USC.” Former USC quarterback Carson Palmer later fanned the flames in regards to the Trojans by naming Tomlin a prime candidate during an appearance on the "Dan Patrick Show."

Tomlin said “there’s not a booster with a big enough blank check” to get him to leave the Steelers. Then he angrily asked reporters whether Saints coach Sean Payton or Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid were having to deal with such distractions before storming off the podium.

The rundown on potential LSU coaches: 2 new names and 2 scratches The games on the field have lost their luster in what has become something of a lost season for LSU football in 2021.

No, Mike, Payton and Reid aren’t dealing with those questions because their names haven’t been tied in high-profile ways to two of the most prestigious jobs in college football. Maybe because their agents haven’t floated their names out there for those jobs? Hmmm?

Huge names such as Franklin, Tomlin, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney are making the rounds, at least regarding LSU, because it is such a big job. And LSU is expected to pay someone the gross domestic product of Rhode Island to be its coach. A salary of $8 million to $10 million per year and a total package of $100 million isn’t unreasonable to expect (Orgeron was making over $8 million).

That kind of money, and the quality of the LSU job, is surely creating a lot of interest. And all the denials by coaches in their current jobs isn't changing that.

Meanwhile, the speculation grows as we ride the third rail to an inevitable, but unknown, destination.