The LSU men's basketball team will play the second game in its tour of Spain on Saturday when the Tigers go against the Valencia All-Stars in Valencia.

LSU couldn't quite come all the way back from an 11-point third-quarter deficit and fell 92-88 on Thursday in Madrid to the Dominican Republic, which is ranked 18th in the FIBA World poll.

Sophomore forward Emmitt Williams had game-highs of 28 points and nine rebounds in the loss. He was 9 of 14 from the field.

Freshman Trendon Watford had 18 points, while guards Javonte Smart and Skylar Mays had 12 points each.

There will be no TV, radio or streaming broadcast of Saturday's game, which is set for a 10 a.m. CDT tipoff.

