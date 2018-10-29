Eleven miles apart on the Hawaiian island of O'ahu, two high schools produced football players that would meet in one of the biggest rivalries in college football.

Breiden Fehoko — the son of Vili the Warrior, the University of Hawaii mascot — attended Farrington High at the base of Kalihi Valley, where he raided offensive backfields on his way to earning a scholarship to Texas Tech, before transferring to LSU.

Tua Tagovailoa followed the footsteps of his mentor, Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, attending Saint Louis High — just beyond Waikiki Beach — where he became Hawaii's top high school passer in history before departing for Alabama.

Fehoko has since become a captain and starter for LSU on the defensive line, binding the Tigers together with his Hawaiian culture and strong personality.

Tagovailoa has nearly become fable at Alabama, leading the Crimson Tide to a comeback national championship victory over Georgia last season. This season, he has tied Mariota's NCAA record for most touchdowns thrown in a season without an interception (25).

"I've always been a big fan of him," said Fehoko, who has recorded 15 tackles and 1½ sacks this season. "Always supported him. We come from a small island. You make it out of there, you make it to the big leagues here, you can't just help but be proud of him. But when Saturday comes, that's my enemy. I've got to get him."

On Saturday, No. 4 LSU and No. 1 Alabama meet as top-five opponents for the fifth time in history — a matchup that makes for the biggest luau in college football this season. ESPN CollegeGameday will be in Baton Rouge for the first time since Alabama last played at Tiger Stadium in 2016, when the Crimson Tide won 10-0.

Tagovailoa was just finishing his senior year at Saint Louis then, when he led the Crusaders to the state championship.

Fehoko and Tagovailoa never met each other on the field, Fehoko said, although Fehoko was a sophomore on the 2012 Farrington team that beat Saint Louis 39-33 in the second week of the regular season. Tagovailoa was in the eighth grade at the time.

Now, Fehoko will get his shot at Tagovailoa, who has become a Heisman front-runner by befuddling Southeastern Conference defenses from Texas A&M to Tennessee.

Tagovailoa told the Tuscaloosa News that LSU has the best secondary the Tide has seen this season. The Tigers lead the nation with 14 forced interceptions.

LSU intercepted Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald four times in a 19-3 victory on Oct. 20, and they intercepted Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham twice in a 22-21 win on Sept. 15.

Fehoko said the key to pressuring Tagovailoa is the same as any of the other previous quarterbacks.

"Every quarterback, if you let him sit in the pocket, is going to be accurate," Fehoko said. "They can throw a dead bullseye if they want to. But when you start putting hands up, when you start getting in the face, all of the sudden that completion turns into a batted ball or an interception, maybe. That's what you've got to do."