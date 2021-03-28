LSU lost all three games it played this weekend against Tennessee.

The Tigers lost Friday night 3-1, then they took a one-run lead into the ninth inning Saturday before the game was suspended because of lightning.

When play resumed the next day, LSU lost in extra innings 9-8 before losing again in extra innings 3-2. These are three things we learned from the series.

1. Too many free passes

LSU’s pitchers struggled with their command against Tennessee, issuing 23 walks or hit batters. Sometimes the Tigers pitched out of trouble, but it’s a wonder they kept the scores close when they gave Tennessee so many base runners. The fifth inning of Game 2 provided the climax of the issue. The Tigers dolled out six free passes, and Tennessee scored four runs on one hit to take a 6-3 lead. Meanwhile, the Volunteers allowed eight walks or hit batters the entire series.

2. All or nothing

LSU out-hit Tennessee throughout the weekend 31-20 and lost all three games. The free passes contributed to the difference, but LSU also left 25 runners on base as its offense relied on home runs. Too often, the Tigers struck out when they had chances to score. LSU struck out 38 times during the series, and so far, it has averaged 11.5 strikeouts per game in conference play, a troubling trend before No. 1 Vanderbilt arrives.

3. Falling behind

Now 1-5 in the Southeastern Conference for the first time since 2011, LSU only sits above winless Auburn in the SEC West standings. The Tigers are tied with Alabama. They can certainly pull themselves into contention with a series against three of the teams — Arkansas (6-0), Ole Miss (5-1) and Texas A&M (2-4) — above them in the division, but LSU has given itself little margin for error the rest of the season.