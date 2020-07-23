LSU cornerback Derek Stingley has been named among 26 players to the Paul Hornung Award watch list for nation's most versatile player, the Louisville Sports Commission announced Thursday.
Since the award's 2010 inception, only one LSU players has won: Odell Beckham Jr., who won it in 2013 after recording 1,152 yards receiving and eight touchdowns, plus 845 kick return yards and 160 punt return yards.
Stingley has also been named to the Thorpe Award watch list for nation's top defensive back and the Nagurski Trophy for Defensive Player of the Yeaer.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Stingley, a Dunham School graduate, was a consensus first-team All-American as a true freshman. His production is thought to have been the most impactful of anyone his age in the history of the program.
Stingley started in all 14 games and led the Southeastern Conference with six interceptions, which ranked fifth nationally, and was unanimously named SEC Newcomer of the Year. He returned four punts for 52 yards — a role that is expected to increase in 2020.
LSU watch list count
Biletnikoff Award (nation's most outstanding receiver): Ja'Marr Chase, Terrace Marshall
Butkus Award (nation's top linebacker): Damone Clark, Jabril Cox
Hornung Award (nation's most versatile player): Derek Stingley
Lou Groza Award (nation's top placekicker): Cade York
Nagurski Trophy (defensive player of the year): Tyler Shelvin, JaCoby Stevens, Derek Stingley
Outland Trophy (nation's top interior lineman): Tyler Shelvin
Ray Guy Award (nation's top punter): Zach Von Rosenberg
Thorpe Award (nation's top defensive back): JaCoby Stevens, Derek Stingley