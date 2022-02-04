MOBILE, Ala. — A couple of weeks ago, staff members at Murphy High School started planning a pep rally. They have plenty of worthy alumni, but they rarely get the chance to honor someone like this. So they contacted Neil Farrell Jr., hoping he could stop by his alma mater.
Farrell’s invitation to the Senior Bowl had brought him back to his hometown. He and the school compared schedules. They worried about coronavirus cases spiking in Mobile. Then they finalized the details last week and set a pep rally for Friday morning.
“This is my first time ever doing something like this,” Farrell said beforehand. “I'm going to have a lot of emotions running through. I'll probably have goosebumps.”
About 1,000 people filled the auditorium. They came for someone who had shined at Murphy High School, turned into a reliable defensive lineman at LSU and is now approaching the beginning of his professional career.
Former teachers spoke. So did Farrell’s high school coach. Murphy presented his high school jersey. Then Farrell addressed the crowd. He thanked the people who helped him reach this point and spoke about the importance of hard work, providing an example to the current students.
“He's on the brink of being in the NFL,” principal Sean Clark said, “but he was so appreciative of today.”
That’s the thing about this experience for Farrell. Attending the Senior Bowl gave him a homecoming. More people than he can accommodate have asked for tickets to the all-star game, which will air at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on NFL Network. He can only get seats for his mom, dad, sister and grandmother, but at least 20 people want to come.
“I can't please everybody,” he said.
The game also has given Farrell the chance to impress NFL teams. He thought he showed he could stop the run over his five years at LSU. He wanted to prove he could also rush the passer, something he didn’t always get the chance to do in the middle of the defensive line.
Playing nose guard made Farrell absorb multiple blockers, which opened lanes for his teammates. He didn’t have more pass rush opportunities until LSU transitioned to a four-man front in 2020. Even then, he often had to clog the middle. Farrell made 45 tackles, including 9.5 for a loss, with two sacks last season.
“I felt like this week was so big for me to go out there in one-on-ones and rush the passer and show I can get to the quarterback,” Farrell said. “I felt like I proved that.”
Farrell had trained for the last three weeks with former LSU hurdler Mo Wells and former LSU defensive line coach Pete Jenkins at the House of Athletes in Weston, Florida. Wells focused on speed. Jenkins trained the fundamentals.
Jenkins oversaw the defensive line position during Farrell’s freshman season. At times this week, Farrell sent him some of the pass rush reps.
“Honestly, I've been really happy and pleased with the way he gets off the ball,” Jenkins said. “I would think he showed some pass rush ability this week.”
Originally slated to play in the East-West Shrine game, Farrell received an invitation to the Senior Bowl at Christmas. While the other pre-draft event would have given him exposure, the NFL scouting world seemed to descend on Mobile, with hundreds of scouts in attendance for the practices. Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino walked down the sideline during Thursday’s session.
Farrell impressed throughout the week, earning an honor as the top defensive lineman on American Team. His former LSU teammates, linebacker Damone Clark and offensive lineman Ed Ingram, also received awards as the best at their position.
Farrell knows he still has work to do. Early draft projections considered him a late-round pick. He wants to drop another 13 pounds to reach 325 by the NFL combine next month, where he hopes to show again he can rush the passer and stop the run.
“His readiness for the NFL is evident,” Jenkins said. “He's got size. He's got quickness. He's got toughness. I think he's at a point where he's ready to give it a try as a rookie in the National Football League."
Football brought Farrell back to his hometown this week, and once he joins an NFL team, the sport will take him away again. But Farrell will always have an attachment to the place where he grew up.
During the pep rally, Murphy High School designated Feb. 4 as “Neil Farrell Jr. Day.” No matter where he ends up, they’ll always think about him back home.