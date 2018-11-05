Will Wade received the desired response last week when he was asked about the prospects for a deep and talented backcourt heading into his second season with the LSU basketball team.

During his first Tipoff Luncheon, Wade was asked by a fan if he envisioned having Tremont Waters, Skylar Mays and Ja’vonte Smart on the court at the same time.

“I envision that,” Wade said as he began to chuckle. “I have good visions of that.”

There was more.

“I envision Waters, Mays and Smart playing at the same time … probably even starting at the same time,” he said, drawing laughter from the audience. “Three point guards: it’s good, it’s good. We shouldn’t turn the ball over.”

A year after introducing LSU fans to his two point-guard offensive scheme, Wade is ready to trot out a three point-guard lineup in the Tigers’ season opener with Southeastern at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The game will be the second half of a doubleheader with the LSU women’s team, which also opens its season against Sam Houston State at 5:30 p.m.

Mays was LSU’s starting point guard two years ago, a role Waters assumed in Wade’s first season even though Mays got some time at the point when Waters, a Southeastern Conference All-Freshman team pick, needed a break.

Waters didn’t get many breaks a year ago in averaging 33.0 minutes a game for the season. He logged at least 35 minutes in 17 of LSU’s 33 games — including 14 of the final 22 outings.

Enter Smart, a three-time Louisiana Mr. Basketball and four-star point guard and the centerpiece of Scotlandville High’s run to three state titles in four seasons behind his scoring and passing skills.

Smart was a key member of Wade’s recruiting class that was ranked No. 4 in the nation by 247Sports. The class also included three forwards — five-star prospects Naz Reid and Emmitt Williams and Darius Days, a four-star.

“I feel good about those guys,” Wade said of his three point guards. “Waters will certainly be the primary ball-handler, but all those guys play off on-ball screens and all those guys can make reads.”

One of the main benefits of that lineup, Wade said, is to reduce Waters’ minutes and have him fresher for the end of the season.

Another one, he said, is having three or more players who can get the ball to the end of the floor quickly in his up-tempo offense he hopes will average more than 80 points a game after getting 77.5 points a year ago.

“We don’t need to play Tremont 33 minutes a game like we had to last year,” Wade said. “He needs to rest; we’ve got to have him at his best so he shoots it well.

“Daryl (Edwards) can handle the ball as well, so we have plenty of good options there.”

There’s also another name in the mix at the point: the 6-foot-10, 240-pound Reid, a McDonald’s All-American who played the point at Roselle Catholic High School in New Jersey last season.

“When Naz is on the floor, there are definitely four guys that can get it and go,” Mays said. “We’ll have four guys who can make plays off the bounce. That’s tough to handle, tough to guard.

“We can space the floor really well, we have a lot of guys who can make plays off the dribble and at least three guys who can lead a break. Just increasing the pace of the game puts us at an advantage.”

That’s especially pleasing to Waters, who was asked last season to take on the role of dribbler, shooter, passer and on-ball defender, among other things, for long stretches at a time.

“If I was halfway up the court, I’d have to come back and get the ball,” said Waters, a preseason first-team All-SEC pick. “It took a toll on my body. I’d tell coach, ‘I need a minute.’ I couldn’t come out for a minute, so it was draining.

“This year, I think I'll be able to play more freely. I’ll be able to play a lot faster and stronger and play longer periods of time without getting tired.”

The game will end with a video tribute and ceremony honoring Wayde Sims.

Speaking at his first Tipoff Luncheon of the season last week, Wade encouraged fans who attend the game to remain in the stands for the tribute to Sims, a junior forward who was killed on Sept. 28.

Sims’ photo will be on the game ticket and the program, Wade said, and his family will be in attendance.

“It should be a wonderful moment and hopefully another way we can remember Wayde publicly with our team and with our fans,” Wade said. “He touched a lot of people and it’s on us to keep his legacy going and keep his family’s legacy going.”

Wade said last month the Tigers will wear a patch on their uniforms for Sims, whose locker was untouched after his death and is now encased in plastic.

WHAT: Southeastern at LSU

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

WHERE: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

TV: None

ONLINE: SEC Network+ (Watch ESPN)

RADIO: WTGE-FM, 100.7; WWWL-AM, 1350; KLWB-FM, 103.7

UP NEXT: vs. UNC Greensboro, 7 p.m. Friday

Briefly

• LSU is 90-20 all-time in season openers, with 21 wins in the past 22 openers dating to the 1996-97 season.

• SLU, the Southland Conference regular-season champion last season, was 22-12 under coach Jay Ladner.

• LSU was 14-4 in the PMAC last season, winning its last six in SEC play after an 0-3 league start.

PROBABLE LINEUPS

Southeastern (0-0)

Stats from 2017-18

Starters

Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.

G Marlain Veal 5-9 Sr. 12.8 6.1*

G Kajon Brown 6-5 Jr. NA NA

G Von Julien 6-0 Jr. NA NA

F Moses Greenwood 6-6 Sr. 10.2 5.6

F Keith Charleston 6-7 Sr. 4.5 4.1

Key reserves

Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.

G D’Angelo West 6-4 Jr. 1.5 0.4

G Quinton Thomas 6-2 Sr. 2.3 1.4

F Brandon Gonzalez 6-6 So. 2.2 1.3

* assists

LSU (0-0)

Stats from 2017-18

Starters

Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.

G Tremont Waters 5-11 So. 15.9 6.0*

G Skylar Mays 6-4 Jr. 11.3 2.9

G Ja’vonte Smart 6-4 Fr. NA NA

F Naz Reid 6-10 Fr. NA NA

F Kavell Bigby-Williams 6-11 Sr. NA NA

Key reserves

Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.

G Daryl Edwards 6-3 Sr. 6.8 1.7

F Emmitt Williams 6-7 Fr. NA NA

F Darius Days 6-7 Fr. NA NA

* assists