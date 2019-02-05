LSU received a commitment Tuesday from Josh Williams, a running back from The Kinkaid School in Houston.

Williams, who'll be a preferred on walk-on, announced his commitment on Twitter.

The two-star prospect according to 247 Sports holds scholarship offers from schools such as Dayton, Drake and Stetson. None of his offers are from FBS schools, though Houston and Rice showed interest, according to 247 Sports.

Preferred walk-ons are typically guaranteed a roster spot and might earn a scholarship after their first season with a team.

National signing day is Wednesday. The Tigers signed 19 players in the early period and can ink six more beginning Wednesday.