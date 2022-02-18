If Friday’s performance was Kiya Johnson on a bad Achilles tendon …
The LSU junior All-American displayed perfection for the second time this season, posting a 10.0 on balance beam to put the exclamation point on the No. 5-ranked Tigers’ 198.050-197.600 victory over No. 8 Alabama in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
The win pushed LSU’s record to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the Southeastern Conference. It also allowed the Tigers to retain a mathematical chance of tying for the SEC regular-season title behind Florida (6-0 in conference). The Crimson Tide, the reigning SEC championship meet winner, dropped to 4-4 and 2-3.
LSU finished second to Bama in last year’s championship meet, one of a frustrating string of near-misses for the Tigers in 2021. LSU was coming off a 198.150-197.825 loss at Florida, but with the 197.975-197.750 win over Auburn two weeks ago it gives the Tigers three straight impressive scores overall.
“We’re proving to everyone we’re here and we’re going to stay here,” Johnson said. “And we’re proving to ourselves that we are that team and we’re going to be really, really good.”
It was the seventh career 10 for Johnson and her second on beam, having also posted a perfect score in 2020 at Florida. Her other 10 this year was on floor against Auburn.
With the victory already assured before Johnson was to perform her floor routine, LSU coach Jay Clark elected to take LSU’s first five scores and end the meet right there. Anticlimactic perhaps, but indicative of LSU’s season-long effort to conserve Johnson’s chronically troublesome tendon that has bothered her since midway through her freshman season.
Sensing a big Southeastern Conference showdown, ESPN shifted the meet from the SEC Network to ESPN, marking LSU gymnastics’ first appearance on the flagship network.
The Tigers held up their end, posting a season-high score on the strength of 15 scores of 9.90 or better out of 23 routines. Alabama finished strong on beam with a 49.625, but the Tide had a fall mar each of its first three rotations.
With Johnson not competing on floor, sophomore Haleigh Bryant swooped in to take the all-around title with a 39.675, just ahead of Alabama’s Lilly Hudson (39.550). LSU’s Sami Durante also won the uneven bars title with a 9.95.
Bama’s Lexi Graber won vault with a 9.975 and floor with a 9.925.
Though it’s always a big night for the Tigers when hosting Alabama in gymnastics, LSU cranked up the emotions even more by welcoming back its men’s and women’s gymnastics alumni. It was also the first time back on the floor for longtime assistant Bob Moore, who retired after the 2021 season, and was capped by a standing ovation for legendary coach D-D Breaux, who retired in 2020.
The weekend is only halfway over for LSU, which is set to travel Saturday morning to Columbia, Missouri, for a three-team SEC meet at noon Sunday against Missouri and Arkansas. The meet, which will be streamed on SECNetwork+, replaces LSU meets against Mizzou and Arkansas that were postponed by COVID-19 issues.
LSU is at Texas Woman’s University on Feb. 25 and returns home March 4 to host Kentucky.
Meet scores
1. #5 LSU 198.050 (Vault — 49.500, Bars — 49.450, Beam — 49.650, Floor — 49.450)
2. #8 Alabama 197.600 (Vault — 49.450, Bars — 49.300, Beam — 49. 625, Floor — 49.225)
Individual (includes first place and all LSU competitors)
All-around – 1. Haleigh Bryant, LSU, 39.675; 2. Lilly Hudson, Alabama, 39.550.
Vault – 1. Lexi Graber, Alabama, 9.975; 2. Haleigh Bryant, LSU, 9.925; T3. Kai Rivers, Sarah Edwards, Kiya Johnson, LSU, 9.90; T7. Elena Arenas, KJ Johnson, LSU, 9.875.
Bars – 1. Sami Durante, LSU, 9.95; 2. Haleigh Bryant, LSU, 9.925; T3. Kiya Johnson, LSU, 9.90; T5. Kai Rivers, LSU, 9.875; 10. Olivia Dunne, LSU, 9.80; T11. Elena Arenas, LSU, 9.35.
Beam – 1. Kiya Johnson, LSU, 10.0; 3. Haleigh Bryant, LSU, 9.95; T6. Christina Desiderio, Bridget Dean, Aleah Finnegan, LSU, 9.90; 12. Kai Rivers, LSU, 9.85.
Floor – 1. Lexi Graber, Alabama, 9.925; T2. Christina Desiderio, Olivia Dunne, Aleah Finnegan, LSU, 9.90; T6. KJ Johnson, Haleigh Bryant, LSU, 9.875; Kiya Johnson, LSU, did not compete.
Attendance: 11.498