LSU’s Javen Coleman (49) pitches in relief In the sixth inning of LSU's game vs Louisiana Tech Monday night in LSU's Alex Box Stadium.

 PHOTO BY PATRICK DENNIS

After winning its first SEC series, LSU plays Grambling State on Tuesday night. Scroll below for key information, live updates and more about the game.

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU and Grambling State are unranked, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

RECORDS: LSU is 20-12. Grambling State is 11-16.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Fr. RHP Will Hellmers (5-1, 3.46 ERA, 26.0, 9 BB, 29 SO); GSU – TBA

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: If the weather cooperates, LSU hopes to use this game to test some of its rarely-used relievers, trying to find players who can help stabilize the bullpen. The Tigers' bullpen has struggled this season and did again in Sunday's loss to Kentucky. Coach Paul Mainieri would like to see freshman left-hander Javen Coleman, sophomore left-hander Alex Brady and freshman right-handers Theo Millas, Zach Murray and Brooks Rice as LSU tries to improve its depth.

