lsuauburnfootball.091618_HS_2669
Buy Now

LSU wide receiver Stephen Sullivan (10) signals touchdown after LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) crossed into the end zone in the first half against Auburn, Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Al.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

A kickoff time for Georgia vs. LSU -- a matchup potentially pitting two top-five teams -- has been announced.

The Oct. 13 game will begin at 2:30 p.m. and be televised nationally on CBS, LSU said Monday morning.

It'll be Georgia's first visit to Tiger Stadium since 2008.

Before that monstrous matchup, No. 5 LSU travels to Gainesville to face No. 22 Florida at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. That game will also be on CBS.

No. 2 Georgia hosts Vanderbilt on Saturday night.

Can't see video below? Click here.

View comments