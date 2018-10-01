A kickoff time for Georgia vs. LSU -- a matchup potentially pitting two top-five teams -- has been announced.

The Oct. 13 game will begin at 2:30 p.m. and be televised nationally on CBS, LSU said Monday morning.

It'll be Georgia's first visit to Tiger Stadium since 2008.

Before that monstrous matchup, No. 5 LSU travels to Gainesville to face No. 22 Florida at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. That game will also be on CBS.

No. 2 Georgia hosts Vanderbilt on Saturday night.

Can't see video below? Click here.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow named SEC Offensive Player of the Week LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was named the Southeastern Conference's Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday, after the junior…