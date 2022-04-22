With two big home meets in an eight-day stretch, the LSU track and field teams will bring the regular season to a swift conclusion with the Southeastern Conference championships just three weeks away.
The first of two meets to close April and put the finishing touches on the regular season will be held Saturday when LSU’s storied past and the present intersect for the annual Alumni Gold meet at Bernie Moore Track Stadium.
Field events begin at 9:30 a.m. with track events getting under way at 1:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Led by the LSU men’s and women’s teams, a dozen college and university teams will participate in the meet along with many pros — a group that’s expected to include 15 former Tigers greats.
The current LSU teams will have six individuals in the NCAA’s top 10 this season in action.
Pole vaulter Lisa Gunnarsson, the NCAA indoor and outdoor champion a year ago, will be the first to go at noon. She's fourth on the national list with a personal-record mark of 15 feet, 3 inches.
Also, Favour Ofili, who set the collegiate record in the 200 meters with a time of 21.96 seconds last weekend, will compete in the 100 meters at 2:50 p.m. She posted a PR of 11.00 two weeks ago, a time that has her fifth on the national list.
Alia Armstrong and Eric Edwards Jr., two of the top hurdlers in the nation, will be in action as well. Armstrong leads the nation in the 100 hurdles with a wind-aided time of 12.33 seconds and Edwards is second with a windy 13.24 in the men’s 110 hurdles.
Also, Morgan Smalls ranks ninth nationally in the long jump and Nyagoa Bayak is 10th in the high jump.
LSU’s women are ranked third in the 4x100 meter relay, which will be the first event on the track at 1:30 p.m.
Tokyo Olympians Vernon Norwood, Michael Cherry, Aleia Hobbs, Akanni Hislop, and Damion Thomas are also scheduled to compete.
Norwood, Cherry and Hobbs all won medals for the USA in the relays.