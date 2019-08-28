LSU may have hinted at how they'll use star true freshman safety Marcel Brooks this season, including in the season opener against Georgia Southern's gun option attack in the season opener on Saturday.
The 6-foot-2, 194-pound Brooks, a former five-star recruit, went through pass rush drills with linebackers and defensive linemen during LSU's full-pads practice in the indoor facility Wednesday afternoon.
Another view of Marcel Brooks working on pass rush with the linebackers and defensive linemen. pic.twitter.com/2A5JUzj1L8— Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) August 28, 2019
Brooks was the nation's No. 2 outside linebacker of the 2019 recruiting class, according to 247Sports, and the LSU coaching staff has said they can use Brooks much like they did unanimous All-American safety Grant Delpit.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron has said that Brooks can be used both in pass coverage as a safety and as a run stopper and blitzer close to the line of scrimmage.
"(We'll) give him a chance to use his speed," Orgeron said during preseason camp, "put him in the right position to play."
Starting left tackle Saahdiq Charles did not practice Wednesday afternoon, and senior tackle Badara Traore drilled with the first team in Charles' place. Traore wore a gold non-contact jersey.
Senior Adrian Magee continued to run with the first team at left guard, and he was followed by sophomore Chasen Hines and junior Donavaughn Campbell.
LSU's official depth chart lists Magee and Hines both as possible starters at left guard, and Orgeron said either could start.
Junior tight end TK McLendon practiced on Wednesday after missing Tuesday's practice, and senior wide receiver Derrick Dillon practiced without limitations after wearing a gold non-contact jersey on Tuesday.
Roll call:
Missing
- Dee Anderson, WR, senior
- Ed Ingram, OG, sophomore
- Mannie Netherly, CB, junior
- Thomas Perry, OT, true freshman
- Donte Starks, LB, true freshman
- Kardell Thomas, OG, true freshman
Wore gold non-contact jerseys
- Badara Traore, OT, senior