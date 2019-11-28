LSU coach Ed Orgeron said he expects All-American safety Grant Delpit to be "fully healthy" and ready to start in Saturday night's regular-season finale against Texas A&M.
Speaking Wednesday night on his weekly radio show, Orgeron said Delpit, who did not play last week against Arkansas because of an ankle injury, had practiced all week even though he tweaked the ankle Tuesday.
"He's practiced every day," Orgeron said of Delpit, who suffered the injury in the second half of the Auburn game on Oct. 26. "He had a little tweak (Tuesday), bounced back very well today."
In noting Grant's competitive nature, Orgeron said he wanted his junior safety to take the Arkansas game off to rest the ankle after playing against Alabama and Ole Miss.
Orgeron said Delpit wanted to play for his teammates, but decided at mid-week that he wasn't quite ready and sat out while true freshman Mo Hampton made his first collegiate start.
"I think he's full-speed right now and we expect to see a very healthy Grant Delpit at the start of the game," Orgeron said.
In his starting debut, Hampton had six total tackles — including one on Arkansas' first play of the game — and was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week.
LSU will be trying to finish the regular season 12-0 with a win over Texas A&M (7-4) in their 6 p.m. Saturday matchup in Tiger Stadium.