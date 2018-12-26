The father and namesake of up-and-coming LSU defensive back Kary Vincent died Wednesday, according to a report.

Kary Vincent Sr. was 49 years old.

The cause of death was unknown, according to the report from panews.com, but the former teacher and coach in their home town of Port Arthur, Texas, had battled pneumonia twice in 2018, the second bout forcing him into a coma that nearly claimed his life.

After coming out of the coma, Vincent Sr. said he told his son:

"You never know: Always just love on your family, man. Family is everything. Always be there.”

Vincent Jr. left a message for his father on social media: "I love you daddy."

LSU football is readying to face off with Central Florida on New Year's Day in the Fiesta Bowl, held in Phoenix, Arizona. Vincent Jr. has recorded 30 tackles, a sack and an interception in his second season with the Tigers. He is also a sprinter on the LSU track & field team.

