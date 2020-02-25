INDIANAPOLIS — Joe Burrow knew the football world was watching him far before his national championship aspirations blossomed into a national championship reality.
Burrow became de facto Baton Rouge royalty the moment he stepped foot onto LSU’s campus in 2018, but his national profile elevated even more as the 2019 season came together — reaching a fever pitch after he stepped onto the stage at the Marquis Theatre in New York City to accept the Heisman Trophy.
In that speech, Burrow took a moment to deviate from football — placing a spotlight on hunger in his hometown of Athens, Ohio.
That’s when the rest of the world began paying attention, and donated nearly $500,000 to the Athens County Food Pantry.
That’s when Burrow realized the power of his platform. And for Cincinnati — or wherever the presumed No. 1 pick lands after the NFL draft — he wants to keep drawing attention to areas of need.
“I didn't really understand it before that,” Burrow said Tuesday at the NFL combine. “It's something I've been thinking about a lot — how I can make an impact on people's lives. And that's something I'm going to continue to do moving forward and hopefully I can do here in the near future.”
For the past few weeks, fans of the Cincinnati Bengals, the team with the top pick on April 23, and the football world has kept an eye on Burrow after it was inferred he was keeping his options open.
On Tuesday, Burrow said that narrative was overblown.
The hullabaloo surrounding Burrow’s future stemmed from an interview he gave in mid-February after accepting the Davey O’Brien Award — the trophy for the country’s top collegiate quarterback — in Fort Worth, Texas.
Burrow told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram the Bengals “have their process that they have to go through, so I’m just blessed to be in the position that I’m in. If they select me, they select me. I’m going to do everything in my power to be the best football player that I can be.”
Burrow, on Tuesday, said he didn’t want to be presumptuous about what the Bengals will do with their top selection — meaning his situation is more like a Tennessee Titans circa 2016 scenario rather than an Eli Manning standoff.
The Titans had the first pick in the 2016 draft but traded out of the position with the Los Angeles Rams. And in 2004, the San Diego Chargers selected Manning No. 1 overall but he said he wouldn't play for the team and was traded to the New York Giants.
“I’m not going to not play," Burrow said. "I’m a ballplayer. Whoever takes me, I’m going to go show up.”
As it stands now, the Bengals still have the No. 1 overall pick and seven total selections in the upcoming draft.
"Of course I want to be the first pick," Burrow said. "That’s every kid’s dream. I’ve worked really, really hard for the opportunity and I’m blessed to be in this position. So I’m just really excited to be in this position.”
As of Tuesday morning, Burrow had not yet met with the Bengals staff. He has had a few meetings with teams, like the Miami Dolphins.
In those interviews, Burrow is asking one question in particular: “What can I get better at?”
One thing Burrow can't change is his hand size, which was measured Monday.
His hands — one of which orchestrated the best football season in LSU history — measured in at 9 inches; a mark designated as the smallest for a first-round quarterback since 2008.
Burrow himself joked about it, tweeting he needs to retire because he has "tiny hands."
Bengals representatives didn't put much stock into the measurement either.
Cincinnati's general manager Duke Tobin said he's "not a big believer" in hand size correlating to quarterback success, adding "there's a lot to like about Joe on tape."
Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he's been around plenty of quarterbacks who've had smaller hands or were shorter in stature.
"There have been plenty of guys that have shot that narrative right out of the water and have had great success, won Super Bowls," Taylor said of the supposed 6-foot requirement for quarterback prospects. "They come in all shapes and sizes at this point in the league and certainly a lot of guys have shut down that line of thinking."
Taylor didn't say exactly when he and the rest of the Bengals contingent would get to sit down with Burrow, saying it'll happen sometime in "these next couple days."
“He's been fun to watch as we get this process started,” Taylor said. “Really that's where we're at right now. I haven't even got a chance to meet him face to face, just like a lot of prospects so far at this point. But he certainly did himself a lot of good to put himself in this conversation and put himself in this position.”
But the Bengals will have to wait to see Burrow’s theatrics in person again.
Burrow confirmed he would not be participating in Thursday’s quarterback drills, and will instead throw at LSU’s pro day on April 3.
He cited the sheer length of LSU’s season as the reasoning behind his decision.
“We played a month longer than everyone else and everyone else is training a month longer than us,” Burrow said. “We played Jan. 13. I took a week off and then got back to training. Everyone else has been training a lot longer, so I feel like I wouldn’t be able to put my best foot forward at the combine.”
The potential of starting his professional career in the state where he graduated with his high school diploma and his bachelor’s degree isn’t lost on Burrow.
The Ohio State community still embraces him.
The Athens City School District recently renamed its football stadium after him.
But above all, his mother’s kitchen is only 160 miles away from Paul Brown Stadium.
“I could go home for dinner if I wanted to,” Burrow said. “Not a lot of pro athletes could get to do that.”