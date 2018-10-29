LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Monday that injured starting left guard Garrett Brumfield is expected to play against Alabama.
Orgeron said he spoke with LSU athletic trainer Jack Marucci Monday morning, and Marucci said he felt like Brumfield will be ready to play.
Brumfield has missed the last four games after suffering an apparent knee injury against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 22.
The 6-foot-4, 303-pound senior has practiced with the team during the last two weeks, and Orgeorn said last week that Brumfield "could be ready" for the Alabama game.
LSU now has all of its offensive linemen that were available for the season-opener against Miami. The Tigers used seven different combinations of starters on the offensive line, and true freshman Chasen Hines started in Brumfield's place against Mississippi State
LSU hosts Alabama at Tiger Stadium at 7 p.m. on Saturday.