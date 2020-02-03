The 2020 LSU recruiting class will come into sharper focus as national signing day looms Wednesday.

It's the first day that recruits can sign national letters of intent since the early signing period this past December.

Even though national signing day isn't quite the spectacle it once was, LSU and coach Ed Orgeron will still be plenty busy Wednesday filling out the final few spots in their class.

Here's a look at the some of the main storylines heading into signing day.

HOW MANY ARE IN THIS CLASS SO FAR?

LSU signed 19 players during the December early signing period.

Click here to see that list of 19 players.

HOW MANY OPEN SPOTS REMAIN?

The Tigers now have five players committed to the program heading into national signing day, which is on Feb. 5.

Those five players include...

Kevontre Bradford, RB, 4 stars, Lancaster (Texas) High

Alex Adams, WR, 3 stars, Magnolia (Miss.) High

Dwight McGlothern, DB, 4 stars, Klein Oak (Texas) High

Lorando Johnson, DB, 4 stars, Lancaster (Texas) High

CamRon Jackson, DT, 3 stars, Haynesville High

That means LSU -- theoretically -- has one spot left before it reaches the maximum it can sign in a given class (25). But, remember, that if LSU doesn't sign 25 players, any spots leftover can be used in a couple of ways, such as bringing on transfers.

ANY NAMES FLOATING AROUND FOR THAT LAST SPOT?

Five-star defensive end Jordan Burch, the nation's No. 5 overall recruit, chose South Carolina on national television last December, but the LSU target didn't signed his letter of intent.

Burch will make (another) announcement at noon Wednesday. It'll be shown live on ESPNU.

247 Sports reports that defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson, a four-star player from George County (Miss.) High is also a potential target for LSU on signing day. He's set to sign at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

WHERE DOES THIS LSU CLASS RANK NATIONALLY?

247 Sports ranks LSU No. 4, behind Clemson and in front of Ohio State.

Rivals ranks LSU No. 4, behind Alabama and ahead of Ohio State.

ESPN ranks LSU No. 4, behind Alabama and ahead of Ohio State.

Scout ranks LSU No. 5, behind Ohio State and ahead of Texas A&M.