The fifth-ranked LSU softball team won its eighth straight game with an 8-5 win over No. 12 South Carolina on Friday at Tiger Park.
After South Carolina (24-9, 2-7) scored two runs in the first inning, the Tigers tied it in the second on Amanda Doyle's two-run double. Savannah Stewart followed with a sacrifice fly to give LSU a 3-2 lead.
LSU (30-6, 8-2 ) wasn't through, as Shemiah Sanchez hit her 10th home run of the season to give the Tigers a 4-2 cushion.
LSU added two more in the fourth and fifth innings. In the fifth, Stewart hit an RBI double and Sunseri's bases-loaded walk brought Stewart home.
Kara Goff (1-0) got the win in relief of starter Maribeth Gorsuch, who went 3⅔ innings. Sunseri earning her third save on the season by pitching the seventh.
“She did a good job," LSU coach Beth Torina said of Goff. "She had a good performance at Georgia, so putting in the work this week got herself prepared. She was much better for us tonight."
LSU and South Carolina play again at 6 p.m. Saturday and conclude the series at 1 p.m. Sunday.
“We've got to do a better job at holding down their offense," Torina said. "We need to play a better first inning and try to limit the runs in the first inning. We've got to be ready to play whenever the game starts."