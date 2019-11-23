Shaquille O'Neal was a great basketball player, but he may have missed his true calling as an LSU cheerleader.

The NBA hall-of-famer was a big sight to behold during the Tigers' showdown with Arkansas Saturday evening, donned in a purple LSU shirt and pumping up the crowd.

In a clip shared by ESPN, O'Neal can be seen waving his hands and pointing to the crowd. He then goes on to scoop up an LSU cheerleader and hold her over his head as he smiles to the crowd.

Shaq doing Shaq things out at the LSU game tonight.



What's the most reasonable comparison of Shaq lifting a cheerleader to a normal person lifting a normal thing? I'll go with a gallon of milk.



(via @ESPN)pic.twitter.com/RnJ5DWvVvP — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) November 24, 2019

O'Neal, who starred with the LSU basketball team from 1989-92 and was selected No. 1 overall in the 1992 NBA draft, was at the LSU facility on Friday as well. Tigers defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko shared a photo standing next to the 7-foot-1 former center with the caption, "man Shaq made me feel like a little boy, bruh."

LSU was playing a tight game with Arkansas early on, leading 14-6 early in the second quarter. After Shaq's appearance LSU scored 14 points to go into halftime up 28-6.

Man @SHAQ made me feel like a little boy bruh! pic.twitter.com/KAZfNbCtT1 — Breiden Fehoko (@breidenfehoko4) November 23, 2019

