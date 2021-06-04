Marc Kinderman, the executive producer and director of the recently debuted Skip Bertman documentary “Hold the Rope,” said it took some serious digging to find a video clip of Pat Garrity’s utterly improbable double to lift LSU to a 5-4 11-inning win over Texas A&M in that epic 1989 NCAA regional final.
The game was played long before every pitch of the NCAA tournament was televised or streamed, but it was worth Kinderman’s effort to find it. Garrity’s hit was a seminal moment in the development of LSU baseball into a national power, and the first in a long string of impressive performances and surprising efforts by previously unheralded Tigers in huge postseason moments.
If the LSU Tigers are to make back from Eugene, Oregon, with another NCAA regional title on their resume, it may take a Garrity, a player who had less than 40 at bats and was hitting just .211 before he swung his way into legend status. A clutch hit. A brick-wall pitching outing. An amazing defensive play. From someone who was unexpected. The role player who fills the role of a lifetime at just the right moment.
Warren Morris was hardly a role player, going on from LSU to become an Olympian and a major league second baseman. But he was in a spot where fate found him, batting ninth in the 1996 College World Series final against Miami because of a broken bone in his hand that sidelined him most of the season.
There was no more epic hit in LSU’s storied baseball history than Morris’ two-out, two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth to send the Tigers out a 9-8 winner. But he was hardly the first to come through for the Tigers like that. Nor the last.
In 1993, one of the heroes of LSU’s run to that year’s national championship was Baton Rouge native Jim Greely. Overshadowed all season by stars like Todd Walker, Russ Johnson, Jason Williams, Mike Sirotka and Brett Laxton, Greely hit two home runs in the Tigers 7-1 win over Long Beach State to open the CWS. He had at least one hit in four of LSU’s five games in Omaha that year.
In the 1990 NCAA South I Regional at old Alex Box Stadium, it was Mark LaRosa who came up big on the mound for the Tigers in the midst of their unforgettable tug of war with Southern California. LaRosa got the win 6-4 against Houston to keep LSU alive after a 5-4 loss to the Trojans, then got the win in the 7-6 regional-clinching victory over USC that sent the Tigers back to the College World Series.
In the 2000 CWS, LSU sent pitcher Ben Saxon, at best its third starter, out for the marble game after a win over Texas against USC superstar pitcher Mark Prior, who would go on to be the No. 2 overall pick in the 2001 major league draft. No one was thinking about Saxon’s draft potential, but he dueled Prior toe-to-toe for three innings, throwing some of his fastest pitches of the season. Saxon was quickly spent from the overheated effort and gave way to Trey Hodges, who overcame an injury-marred regular season to be LSU’s MVP in the 2000 CWS as the Tigers marched to their fifth and final title under Bertman.
The 1997 Tigers are remembered as LSU’s bash brothers, smashing an NCAA-record 188 home runs in 70 games (2.68 per game) en route to that year’s national title. The stars of that Tiger team were Brandon Larson, Eddy Furniss, Blair Barbier, Patrick Coogan and Doug Thompson. In the CWS, right fielder Tom Bernhardt flashed an impressive defensive glove as well as hitting a homer (his 17th) in LSU’s 13-6 over Alabama in the championship game. For his play, Bernhardt earned a spot on the All-CWS team, and a huge, banner-sized photo of him from that year in Omaha that found its way into the NCAA Hall of Champions sports museum in Indianapolis.
Will someone on this year’s LSU baseball team, some previously unheralded someone, find their way into Tiger baseball lore? To be a latter-day Garrity or Saxon or Bernhardt? For this LSU team to advance, that may be exactly what it takes.