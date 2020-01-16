LSU gymnasts do not normally pay attention to statistics or numbers.

For that reason, co-head coach D-D Breaux said she doubts they know about the context of LSU's upcoming Southeastern Conference meet against Auburn. When the two Tigers last met in Auburn Arena during the 2019 season, Auburn defeated LSU for the first time since 2013 and snapped LSU’s streak of 17 straight SEC wins.

“I just don’t know if anybody on this team realizes that,” Breaux said. “We may remind them of that, like 'Hey, there’s a little bit of revenge here.' We need to win this one at home and we should be able to. We should be able to execute and do what we see our team doing in the gym, and transfer it to the PMAC.”

Freshman all-arounder Kiya Johnson said the team is getting more confident as each week goes by, but is not exactly where it wants to be just yet.

Two meets into the season, LSU has yet to score above 197 despite having wins over Arizona and Georgia. Breaux sees that as a benchmark score for the Tigers.

The Tigers worked on getting the kinks out during those first meets, and a 196.725 at Georgia last week was a step in the right direction. Breaux was especially pleased with LSU’s vaulting and beam work against the Bulldogs, though she wants more stuck landings in the coming weeks.

“All we can do, is all we can do,” Breaux said. “There’s no offense or defense in gymnastics, just put your blinders on and let the cold water run through your veins and compete.”

Breaux said that during the 2019 season in which the Tigers finished the national runner-up, the team’s intrasquad scores and competition scores were almost the same. Now the intrasquad scores are higher than the competition marks and the Tigers are trying to get back to that level as the schedule gets more difficult.

As LSU replaces many routines from a year ago because of graduating seniors, intrasquads have become more important in the development of a young Tigers team.

“We assess what we did at the meets and work on what we need to in the gym to get better for the next one,” Johnson said. “Basically, we just figure out where we were and try to get better through practice and hopefully it shows up in the next meet.”

Auburn has been slowly ascending the SEC during the past few seasons and is likely to be riding high coming off of a win over rival Alabama last week. Breaux and the Tigers aren’t worried.

“There’s nothing we can do to defend what they do, we just have to be prepared for them to come in and hit their routines,” Breaux said. “If they hit their routines and we hit our routines, our last floor person and their last beam person, we win.”

As the Tigers look to improve each week, there is still only one thing on the mind of the gymnasts: “Win,” Johnson said.

