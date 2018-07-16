LSU women’s basketball coach Nikki Fargas announced the hiring of Michaela Mabrey to the position of director of recruiting Monday.
Mabrey made four consecutive appearances in the NCAA tournament as a player at Notre Dame, including three runs to the Women’s Final Four in 2013, 2014 and 2015.
“We are thrilled to welcome Michaela Mabrey to the LSU family,” said Fargas. “Michaela brings her amazing experiences as a student-athlete from a national caliber program and time over the past two seasons building her coaching resumé to the table. She will be a vital part of our staff in directing our recruiting efforts to bring future Lady Tigers to Baton Rouge and the best fans in the nation.”
In her new role, Mabrey will coordinate the daily recruiting operational and logistical processes for LSU.
Mabrey was the coordinator of program and player development at Miami (Fla.) for the 2016-17 season and spent last season as an assistant coach on the Miami (Ohio) staff. The Redhawks finished 21-11.