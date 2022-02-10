LSU softball coach Beth Torina said there’s no cruise control in a college softball season.
When the Tigers open the season — Torina’s 11th in charge — she wants her team to hit the ground running despite sending a lot of “new faces” out during six games of the Tiger Classic this weekend at Tiger Park.
LSU will play South Alabama on Friday at 3 p.m. and Illinois at 5:30 p.m.; on Saturday, the Tigers play South Alabama again at 3 p.m. and Central Arkansas at 5:30 p.m.; and the Classic wraps up Sunday with a 10 a.m. game against Illinois and a 12:30 contest with Central Arkansas.
“There are a lot of battles still to be won,” Torina said. “Second base, the outfield, catcher ... battles all over the place. We need to figure out who is going to be in those big situations.
“Every year we feel we’re getting older, and we’re going to run a lot of freshmen out there this weekend. They’re really talented. We’ve got a ton of experience last year, and we’ll lean on some of the older kids.”
Torina added six freshmen to a program that had big recruiting classes the previous two seasons, and most of those players are still around. The Tigers are trying to break a super regional jinx that has seen them lose in that round the past three seasons.
“Expectations are pretty high, but they should always be high,” sophomore shortstop Taylor Pleasants said. “If they’re not, then what are you working for? We want to come out with energy, making sure we’re competing to our best ability.
“I do feel we are more mature (top to bottom). We know each other better this year. It’s pretty much the same core.”
Pleasants at shortstop is a big part of the returning core. She batted .316 and led the team with 13 homers and 49 RBIs while winning All-America and All-SEC honors. Also back is first baseman Georgia Clark, who hit 10 homers and batted .250, and All-American Shelbi Sunseri, who is looking to rebound to her 2019 form as a two-way player.
One of the most contentious positions is catcher, where Cait Calland and Morgan Cummins combined to start 56 games last year. But sophomore Ali Newland is making a push for a spot in the lineup with her offense, and it could be behind the plate or in the outfield.
“She’s done a great job offensively,” Torina said. “She’s earned the right to be in the lineup. We’re going to find a spot for her.”
Torina likes the flexibility a packed roster gives her. She has three speed players in outfielders Savannah Stewart and Ciara Briggs, and infielder Danieca Coffee who could wins spots. Torina also said she has more left-handed hitters than usual, allowing her to make adjustments game to game.
Freshmen who will get a long look include infielder Sydney Peterson, outfielder McKenzie Redoutey and pitcher Rae Chaffin.
Sunseri, Ali Kilponen and Shelby Wickersham will get a large share of the pitching innings, along with Chaffin, a freshman from Shreveport who has been impressive in practice. Kilponen emerged as the team’s best pitcher last year, going 15-9 with a 2.00 earned run average.
“We have 14-15 players who deserve to start games this weekend,” Torina said. “Other kids deserve at-bats. We’ve got to work some things out.
“We want to win. There’s consequences for every game you play. Every win is valued, every loss is valued. There’s not a lot of time to figure it out. We’ve got to hit the ground running.”