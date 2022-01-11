LSU has landed its second commit from the transfer portal from ULL: redshirt sophomore cornerback Mekhi Garner.
Garner, originally from Mesquite, Texas, began his career at Navarro College before transferring to the Ragin Cajuns in 2019. He played two games, then played all eight in 2020, earning honorable mention All-Sun Belt conference honors for his 27 tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss and 1.0 sack in addition to three interceptions.
He had 31 total tackles in the 2021 season, including 21 solo and 2.5 for loss. He also added eight pass breakups and one forced fumble.
In a Twitter post on Jan. 9, Garner thanked new defensive backs coach Kerry Cooks and recruiting coordinator Mason Smith for the offer from LSU.
He announced his commitment on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
New beginnings!! #chos1en #newera @CoachBrianKelly pic.twitter.com/38hTLPifW3— Mekhi Garner (@TheMekhiGarner) January 11, 2022