LSU offensive lineman Garrett Brumfield (78) participates in the 40-yard dash event during LSU football's 2019 Pro Day Friday March 22, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

Former LSU offensive guard Garrett Brumfield signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent.

He was projected as a mid- to late-round pick by most scouting experts.

Brumfield stared at University High in Baton Rouge before playing four seasons with the Tigers. ESPN ranked him as the top offensive guard in the country in the 2014 recruiting class.

At LSU, Brumfield started two seasons at left guard and earned All SEC honors as a senior. 

