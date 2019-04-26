Former LSU offensive guard Garrett Brumfield signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent.
He was projected as a mid- to late-round pick by most scouting experts.
Bruiser | LME 📞Congrats to @thisisbruiser on signing with the @steelers!#NFLSU pic.twitter.com/EXqMIHMuXq— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) April 28, 2019
Brumfield stared at University High in Baton Rouge before playing four seasons with the Tigers. ESPN ranked him as the top offensive guard in the country in the 2014 recruiting class.
At LSU, Brumfield started two seasons at left guard and earned All SEC honors as a senior.