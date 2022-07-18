Editor's note: The Advocate is counting down the days to LSU's Sept. 4 season opener against Florida State with excerpts from the book "LSU By the Numbers." Tuesday marks 47 days until kickoff, so we're looking back at the Tigers' greatest No. 47, David LaFleur.
47 David LaFleur
TE, 1993-96
All-American 1996
All-SEC 1994, ‘96
When the Dallas Cowboys were trying to figure out what to do with their first-round pick in the 1997 NFL Draft, quarterback Troy Aikman personally went down to David LaFleur’s home in Lake Charles to work him out and get to know him.
He liked what he found out.
Aikman later tried to downplay his role in the Cowboys’ decision. But sure enough, Dallas traded two draft picks that year and one in 1998 to make sure it was in position to get LaFleur, who played with the team through 2000.
“We didn’t want to take any chances that David LaFleur was going to end up somewhere else,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said.
Born in Lake Charles in 1974, the Westlake High School standout was regarded as the No. 1 prospect in Louisiana in 1993. Possessing great hands and prototypical size (6-foot-7, 278 pounds), LaFleur was a preview of the 21st Century tight end.
After filling a backup role as a freshman in 1993, LaFleur blossomed into a starter in 1994, earning All-SEC honors with 21 catches for 263 yards and two touchdowns. A knee injury forced him to miss three games early in the 1995 season — Mississippi State, Auburn and Rice — but it didn’t leave LaFleur with any thoughts of leaving LSU early.
“Obviously, I didn’t have the season I wanted,” LaFleur said. “I knew that it (1995) could be the year for us to break out, and it was. I was sitting up there in the stands for one of the biggest games of the year (Auburn). It was hard to watch your buddies out there celebrating the victory. It was hard emotionally.
“I had some more goals I wanted to accomplish. I wanted to come back and go out on a good note.”
LaFleur’s 1996 season was indeed noteworthy. With the Tigers headed to a 10-2 record and a Peach Bowl win over Clemson, LaFleur had a team-high 30 catches for 439 yards and three touchdowns and earned All-American and All-SEC honors.
“When you have a player like that,” LSU coach Gerry DiNardo said, “you ought to get him the ball.”
LaFleur still ranks second in school history behind Richard Dickson (2006-09) for most yards receiving by a tight end (881) and fourth in catches by a tight end (71).
CAREER STATS
Year G-GS Catches Yards YPC TDs
1993 11-1 8 59 7.4 0
1994 11-9 21 263 12.5 2
1995 8-8 12 120 10.0 0
1996 11-11 30 439 14.6 3
TOTALS 41-29 71 881 12.4 5
OTHER GREATS
Hokie Gajan, RB/KR, 1977-80
Popular Tiger running back who had a 99-yard kickoff return in 1978 against Wyoming. Went on to become a beloved New Orleans Saints fullback and radio broadcaster.
Charles “Pinky” Rohm, RB, 1935-37
A star of LSU’s first golden age in the 1930s, Rohm was an All-SEC honoree in 1937.