A day after being promoted to the big leagues and debuting as a pinch-runner for the St. Louis Cardinals, former LSU baseball star Kramer Robertson recorded his first at-bat and RBI on Wednesday night.
Robertson pinch hit for St. Louis first baseman Paul Goldschmidt in the bottom of the eighth inning with the Cardinals leading the Baltimore Orioles 8-1. He drove Brendan Donovan home from third base with a groundout to second in the Cardinals' eventual 10-1 victory.
Robertson took the field in the ninth inning and committed a throwing error from his shortstop position.
Robertson made the move up from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, where he was hitting .225 with three homers and 11 RBIs in 23 games as an infielder this season. The Cardinals optioned shortstop Paul DeJong to Triple-A to make room for Robertson.
The Cardinals picked Robertson, a native of McGregor, Texas, in the fourth round of the 2017 MLB draft after his stellar career at LSU. In four seasons with the Tigers, Robertson hit 11 homers with 45 doubles and 107 RBIs.