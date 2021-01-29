The LSU-Auburn gymnastics meet is back on the beam.
LSU's trip to Auburn postponed earlier this week has been rescheduled for Friday, February 5 in Auburn Arena.
The meet will be televised live on SEC Network. It will fill LSU's only scheduled open date weekend, meaning the Tigers will compete for five straight weekends through March 5.
No. 2-ranked LSU was scheduled to go to Auburn this Friday (Jan. 29), but the meet was postponed because of coronavirus testing issues within the LSU program. It is the first Southeastern Conference meet this season to be postponed.
“We are excited to resume our schedule and are grateful to the conference and our coaches in the SEC for the forethought and contingency planning,” LSU coach Jay Clark said according to a news release. “Thanks also to our administration and our team for all of the protocols in place that minimized this interruption.”
The Tigers return home Feb. 12 to host No. 1 Florida in a 6:15 p.m. meet also televised on the SEC Network.