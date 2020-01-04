Four-star defensive back Dwight McGlothern has committed to LSU, he announced during the Army All American Game on Saturday in San Antonio.

In recent weeks, McGlothern's focus reportedly narrowed to LSU, Oregon, USC, Virginia Tech, and Texas.

McGlothern is ranked as the No. 25 cornerback and No. 333 overall player in the 2020 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports.

After the early signing period in December, LSU had six scholarship slots available for the class of 2020. Assuming McGlothern signs with LSU, that number is down to five.

National signing day, the next time a prospect can sign an letter of intent, is Feb. 5.

Verbal commitments are non-binding.