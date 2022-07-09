Linebacker Whit Weeks, a three-star prospect from Oconee County (Ga.) High School, verbally committed Saturday afternoon to LSU. He marked the eighth addition to the Tigers' 2023 recruiting class in the last nine days.
Weeks is the younger brother of LSU sophomore linebacker West Weeks, who transferred from Virginia last winter. The No. 51 linebacker in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite, he also considered Georgia and Oklahoma.
Geaux Tigers! pic.twitter.com/q69A4TDzIw— whit weeks (@WeeksWhit) July 9, 2022
The commitment continued a hot streak for LSU on the recruiting trail. The Tigers more than doubled the size of their 2023 class this month already with five-star wide receiver Jalen Brown, four top 250 defensive linemen, two cornerbacks and Weeks.
As a result, LSU's class ranking jumped from No. 37 nationally into the top 10 over the last week.
The Tigers now have 14 commitments for this cycle. Leaning on national connections, 12 of them are from outside Louisiana.