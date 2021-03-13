Offense has been what identifies this LSU basketball team. The thing these Tigers thrive on most. Their reason for getting up in the morning, the cream in their subsequent coffee, their very identity.

There have been times this season, many times, when LSU’s players looked downright disinterested in playing defense. Closing the lane or stretching out to get a hand in a 3-point shooter’s face seemed mere distractions compared to the next shot, the next fast break.

Saturday afternoon in their SEC tournament semifinal, the Tigers discovered something, though. Or, given their recent play, confirmed it. That defense can be fun when it drives your offense. When it leads to winning. When it has you playing for a championship.

When it gives you a chance to make some history. In LSU’s case, its first SEC tournament final appearance since 1993 and a chance to win just its second SEC tournament title ever to go with the dusty one from 1980.

LSU beat Arkansas 78-71 because, yes, the Tigers scored points. The Razorbacks are 17-0 when holding opponents to 75 points or fewer this season. LSU, eighth in NCAA Division I entering today in scoring, didn’t give them a chance to make it 18.

More than that, though, the Tigers did it with their defense. Not the entire game, mind you. LSU isn’t ready to go, ahem, whole hog on this defensive thing. But certainly for a more than 30 minutes it was dang good.

After falling behind Arkansas 31-24 with 10:39 left in the first half on a J.D. Notae layup, but mostly because freshman phenom Moses Moody was working them over, the Tigers went on a 16-6 run the rest of the first half to take a 40-37 halftime lead. In the second half, LSU gave up 34 points — a nothing-special figure on the face of it. But in the half, the Tigers smothered the Razorbacks’ 3-point shooting (Arkansas went 1 of 12 beyond the arc) while forcing 11 turnovers fueled by seven steals.

Arkansas, desperate for the kind of run that sparked an early eight-point lead, merely fizzled. And the Razorbacks’ 12-game winning streak against SEC teams, including an 83-75 victory over LSU on Feb. 27 in Fayetteville, came to crashing end.

Unlike some teams, LSU is not wedded to one style of defense. The Tigers will play 2-3 zone, will press, will play 1-2-2 zone, until they find something, as coach Will Wade said, that sticks.

Saturday, that was man-to-man defense. Good old-fashioned, hard-nosed, Velcro-ish man.

“The last 32 minutes we played straight man with a little pressure,” LSU coach Will Wade said. “That allowed us to stay square (with their opponent).”

Was the second half LSU’s best 20 minutes of defense this season?

“It was close,” Wade said. “We were active and contesting things. I thought our conditioning was top notch. We were fresh down the stretch and forced them to take a bunch of jump shots, which was an advantage for us defensively.”

Maybe there is a silver lining to the loss for Arkansas. Long winning streaks going into the NCAA tournament can often become a weighty burden.

But there is a golden reward for LSU’s late-season burst of wins that have come since losing at Arkansas. The Tigers (now 18-8) are rocketing up the NCAA bracketology predictions like a hit single. Going into the day, Jerry Palm of CBS Sports had LSU as a No. 5 seed while ESPN’s Joe Lunardi had the Tigers on the 7 line. And at this point it may not matter much whether the Tigers win or lose in the SEC final against Alabama.

“I’ve always liked Jerry,” Wade said with a grin (Wade’s detractors would call it a smirk). “When we got in in 2011 at VCU (Wade was an assistant coach then) we were literally the last one in, and Jerry was the only bracketologist to have us in.

“We’ll take the best seed we can get. We’re happy to going to Indy. We’re not going to start bickering over seeding. It doesn’t matter if you’re the 5 or the 6 or the 7. What matters is the matchup.”

The matchups with Alabama have been far from kind to LSU this season. The Crimson Tide rained like a thousand 3-pointers down on the Tigers (it was only an SEC record 23) in a 105-75 demolition job in Baton Rouge on Jan. 19. LSU’s prospects didn’t get much better in a 78-60 rout in Tuscaloosa on Feb. 3.

Not only is Alabama the class of the conference this year in basketball — and the scarecrow in LSU’s athletic cornfield after also beating the Tigers this athletic year in football, softball, gymnastics and, I’ve heard, a staring contest — but one of the best teams in the country. Still, Bama had to scratch and claw for its own semifinal win Saturday, a 73-68 win over a John Fulkerson-less Tennessee team that led by 15 early in the second half.

Despite what again look like daunting odds, the Tigers sound ready.

“We have a chance to get a championship,” point guard Javonte Smart said. “We owe them. We need respect.”

The Tigers are earning that in chunks this weekend, if for no other reason they’re showing they can be more than offensive flash and dash. They can dig deep, too, when they really, really want it, and play some effective defense.

Just ask Arkansas.