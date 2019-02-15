Former LSU basketball plauer Wayde Sims has been named the school's SEC Basketball Legends honoree during the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament March 13-17.
Each of the conference's 14 programs will have a former great recognized at halftime of each honoree's institution's first game at the tournament.
Sims was just hours from taking the court for the Tigers’ first official practice of his junior year when he was fatally shot during a fight miles away from campus in late September.
He was 20.
A former standout at University High, Sims was entering his third season at LSU. A 6-foot-6 forward, he averaged 5.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game this past season with 10 starts in 32 games. Sims was majoring in sports administration.
Here's the full list of 2019 legends:
- ALABAMA – Erwin Dudley; 2000-03
- ARKANSAS – Corey Beck; 1992-95
- AUBURN – Mike Mitchell; 1975-78
- FLORIDA – Livingston Chatman; 1987-91
- GEORGIA – Jumaine Jones; 1997-99
- KENTUCKY – Johnny Cox; 1957-59
- LSU – Wayde Sims; 2016-18
- OLE MISS – Justin Reed; 2001-04
- MISSISSIPPI STATE – Lawrence Roberts; 2003-05
- MISSOURI – Melvin Booker; 1991-94
- SOUTH CAROLINA – Carlos Powell; 2001-05
- TENNESSEE – Mike Jackson; 1973-77
- TEXAS A&M – Antoine Wright; 2002-05
- VANDERBILT – Derrick Byars; 2005-07
Sims was the 2014-15 Louisiana Gatorade player of the year at U-High, where he led the Cubs to three straight state titles from 2014-16.
Sims' father, Wayne, also played forward on the LSU basketball team from 1987-91 under coach Dale Brown.
