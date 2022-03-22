LSU gymnastics coach Jay Clark found the ability to chuckle over his team’s “bar-tastrophe” that marked the Tigers’ disappointing showing in Saturday’s Southeastern Conference Championships.
Perhaps it’s in part because LSU’s performance didn’t do much to change its seeding for next week’s NCAA regional round. The Tigers would likely have been a No. 2 regional seed and that’s where they are still, heading to Raleigh, North Carolina, as the No. 6 national seed overall.
The difference this time is, as Clark said, the Tigers find themselves in “hit and advance” mode in the NCAA’s new bracketed regional format that requires a team to be on not once but twice to advance to nationals.
“From here on out we’ve got to make sure we put our best foot forward, our best lineup on the floor,” Clark said Tuesday after he and members of LSU’s team watched the NCAA selection show in the lobby of their practice facility. “There is no tomorrow.”
How the regional works
The regional starts March 30 with a “play-in” dual meet between North Carolina and Towson at N.C. State’s Reynolds Coliseum. The winner advances to a four-team bracket that includes No. 3 national seed and reigning NCAA champion Michigan, No. 14 UCLA and Maryland. LSU’s bracket features No. 11 national seed Missouri, Iowa and host N.C. State.
The top two teams from each four-team bracket will, after an off day, comprise a four-team regional final April 2 which will be televised on one of the ESPN networks. The top two teams from that final will join six teams from three other regionals at the NCAA Championships, April 14 and 16 in Fort Worth, Texas.
“I think it’s great for the sport,” Clark said of the new format. “I’ve called it a meatgrinder because it is. In the old days when we had six regional sites chalk usually held. Since we’ve gone to the tighter regional format, every year there has been a 1 or a 2 seed eliminated at the regional level.
“It creates a different level of interest. There’s a lot more likelihood of upsets and more Cinderella stories like you see in other sports.”
LSU and UCLA were enmeshed in controversy earlier this season when LSU accepted the transfer of former Bruins gymnast Alexis Jeffrey. She was accused by some of her former teammates of using racial slurs in the practice gym while singing song lyrics. LSU officials investigated the situation and approved of her transfer as a walk on. Jeffrey, who has not competed for LSU this season, will make the trip, Clark said.
Clark said he didn’t think the NCAA intentionally put LSU and UCLA in the same regional but that it was where both teams fell on the “S-Curve” based on their national rankings.
“I think this is the toughest regional there is but, I am confident in the team’s ability to navigate it and advance,” Clark said.
Bryant gets MRI
LSU finished fifth at the SEC meet with a season-low 196.725, tied for its worst-ever showing at that championship meet. The event for LSU was bookended by falls from its top two gymnasts: Kiya Johnson leading off on uneven bars and Haleigh Bryant anchoring on vault.
“We were a little too hyped,” Clark said. “When the first routine goes down it sort of jarred them. I thought on beam they bounced back quickly (LSU had a 49,550, its best event of the meet), but once they began to realize where we were in the competition they started to press. It’s true in every sport. When you try to do something superhuman you end up doing the exact opposite.”
Johnson’s 9.20 along with a fall from Sami Durante (9.25) and a wobbly landing by Elena Arenas (9.625) contributed to LSU’s 48.575 on bars, its only sub-49.000 event score this season.
LSU’s issues seemed even worse when Bryant appeared to injure her elbow on vault. Clark said she underwent an MRI on Monday but the results were encouraging, saying it was more of a forearm strain.
“Nothing too serious,” he said. “We expect she’ll be back (at practice) Thursday. I think maybe we dodged a bullet on that one.”
NCAA Raleigh Regional (N.C. State, host)
March 30-31 & April 2
No. 3 Michigan
No. 6 LSU
No. 11 Missouri
No. 14 UCLA
Maryland
Iowa
N.C. State
Towson
North Carolina