Foster Moreau has been drawing attention at the Senior Bowl this week.
So much so that the former LSU tight end, who wore the honorary jersey No. 18, was named one of the Senior Bowl's Offensive Practice Players of the Week early Friday morning.
Congratulations to our Reese’s Senior Bowl Offensive Practice Players of the Week:QB:Jarrett Stidham @AuburnFootball RB: Dexter Williams @NDFootball WR: Deebo Samuel @GamecockFB TE: Foster Moreau @LSUfootball OL: Garrett Bradbury @PackFootball #seniorbowl— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) January 25, 2019
Moreau was listed among five offensive players, which included former Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham, Notre Dame running back Dexter Williams, South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel and North Carolina State offensive lineman Garrett Bradbury.
Moreau, who ranks No. 9 among tight ends on ESPN analyst Mel Kiper's "Big Board," has been impressive during Senior Bowl practices leading up to the game Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
In one-on-one drills Tuesday, Moreau made a leaping catch behind Miami safety Sheldrick Redwine on a flag route to the left pylon. Then on the week's final practice on Thursday, Moreau was clocked as one of the South team's top five fastest players, at 17.3 mph.
Moreau also made a diving touchdown catch behind a defender during a red zone drill.
#LSU TE Foster Moreau with a diving grab to end a redzone session. pic.twitter.com/PEOS2rBZJH— Steve Frederick (@_SteveFrederick) January 24, 2019
The recognition boosts Moreau's profile.
His 22 catches, 272 yards and two touchdowns in 2018 fall short of the numbers by tight ends atop multiple media draft boards, such as Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (49 catches, 766 yards, six touchdowns) and Alabama's Irv Smith (44 catches, 710 yards, seven touchdowns).
Moreau has been training at TEST Football Academy in Martinsville, New Jersey, since LSU's Fiesta Bowl victory over Central Florida, working on his pass-catching skills after being mainly a blocking tight end in the Tigers offense.
Ric Serritella, an analyst for NFLDraftScout.com who is a consulted at TEST Football Academy, compared Moreau to a fullback-replacing hybrid, like the New York Giants' Rhett Ellison, who caught 25 passes for 272 yards and a touchdown in 2018.
Serritella projects Moreau will be selected in the fourth or fifth round of the NFL draft April 25-27.
"Obviously my strongest suit is I’m a good in-line tight end who can block, release and run routes and do everything fairly well," Moreau said Tuesday. "I just want to get here and pick up the tempo, the speed of the way I process the game and just get NFL-level coaching."
