GULF SHORES, Ala. — The fifth-ranked LSU beach volleyball team will play five matches over the weekend, all against ranked opponents, including No. 1 UCLA, at UAB’s March to May tournament.
“Another big weekend for us,” coach Russell Brock said. “I think it’s progressively gotten more challenging, so to head to Gulf Shores, a place where a national championship will be held, and be able to play five ranked teams is going to be a great opportunity to see where we are.”
On Saturday, LSU faces No. 13 Georgia State at 1 p.m. and then No. 7 Grand Canyon at 4 p.m.
On Sunday, LSU will take on No. 11 Florida Atlantic at 8 a.m., No. 15 South Carolina at 10 a.m. and No. 1 UCLA at 3 p.m.
“I think this is definitely the highest level of competition we have faced so far, particularly as a whole,” Brock said. “The weather should be good, so no excuses. We’re ready, and it will be fun to see where it all lands at the end of the weekend.”
LSU has beaten four ranked opponents during a 13-0 start, a program record for the best start to a season.