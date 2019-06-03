Luis Gagne will get to “defend” his low amateur status in this year’s U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.
The recently graduated LSU golfer finished second in sectional qualifying Monday at Streamsong Resort in Florida, shooting 12-under par 134. Fifty-six players were attempting to qualify there for three spots.
Gagne was the low amateur in last year’s U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, tying for 48th place.
Former LSU golfers Brandon Pierce of Covington and Andrew Loupe of Episcopal failed to qualify in sectionals in Ball Ground, Georgia, and Rockville, Maryland, respectively. So did DeRidder’s Ben Suarez at Streamsong.
Former LSU golfer John Peterson withdrew May 20 from sectional qualifying in Dallas. So did Zurich Classic of New Orleans co-champion Ryan Palmer on Monday in Ontario.
The U.S. Open is June 13-16.